You are here

Home > Technology

Gone in 146 seconds: Japanese investors race to buy SoftBank bonds

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 9:42 AM

BP_SoftBank_120919_31.jpg
Monex Group Inc's online brokerage sold out 500 million yen (S$6.46 million) of SoftBank Group Corp bonds to Japanese individuals in less than three minutes, a sign of strong demand for the conglomerate's debt despite skepticism about some of the company's recent investments.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Monex Group Inc's online brokerage sold out 500 million yen (S$6.46 million) of SoftBank Group Corp bonds to Japanese individuals in less than three minutes, a sign of strong demand for the conglomerate's debt despite skepticism about some of the company's recent investments.

Tokyo-based Monex started selling the bonds at 9am on Monday and ran out at 9:02:26, said Shinichiro Yamada, general manager in the firm's products department. That's despite a fierce typhoon that hit the nation that day, disrupting trains and airplane schedules. It takes the brokerage about two weeks to sell out on average.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has relied heavily on local investors, particularly individuals, to raise capital as he has expanded into wireless services and, more recently, investments in startups like Uber Technologies Inc and WeWork. SoftBank is raising a total of 400 billion yen in the most recent bond sale by Monex and other brokerages, pricing the seven-year notes at a 1.38 per cent interest rate. It sold another 500 billion yen of bonds in April.

"The quick sellout, despite the typhoon, shows how strong the demand is for higher interest rates," Mr Yamada said in an interview. "We have sold IPO shares online before and now we see it's convenient for investors to purchase the bonds through the internet too."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SoftBank has drawn skeptics recently because of its heavy investments in WeWork, the co-working startup that is stumbling in its push to go public. Though the company had at one point been valued at US$47 billion, WeWork may have to cut that to as low as US$15 billion to complete its initial public offering. That could hurt the value of shares held by SoftBank, which pumped more than US$10 billion into the company.

SoftBank hired 12 brokerages for the bond sale, including local securities firms and online brokers. Nomura Securities Co, Japan's biggest brokerage, is handling 90.5 billion yen of the bonds. Monex joined the syndication for the first time.

Investors buying the SoftBank bonds were relatively older with men outnumbering women, according to Mr Yamada. About 300 clients in their 50s and 60s, from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, bought the products at Monex.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Yahoo Japan to launch bid for online retailer Zozo: source

Apple TV Plus is just US$5. Will people pay for it?

Singtel, StarHub link Singapore and western China in data pipeline

Tepid reaction for Apple's iPhone 11 in China amid tough competition

California passes landmark Bill to remake gig economy

Uber trims more staff as it seeks a route to profit

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

BP_tariffs_120919_22.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump offers delay in tariff hike, responding to Chinese gesture

nz_grab_120919.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Garage

Grab, Gojek draw new battle lines in Indonesia's rural areas

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

BT_20190912_JLDBS_3890385.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS aims for wealth business to hit S$300b AUM by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly