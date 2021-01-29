You are here

Home > Technology

Google bombards Australian search users as PR campaign intensifies

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 10:37 AM

nz_google_290161.jpg
US tech giant Google stepped up its public relations campaign against Australian regulation Friday, presenting all search users Down Under with a "proposal" to water down planned rules.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] US tech giant Google stepped up its public relations campaign against Australian regulation Friday, presenting all search users Down Under with a "proposal" to water down planned rules.

Australians searching for any term were presented with a pop-up setting out the company's opposition to proposed legislation that would force them to pay news companies for content.

Google and Facebook have vehemently opposed the proposed rules, which are designed to rebalance the relationship between long-struggling news companies and tech giants that dominate the online advertising market.

Under the new laws, the firms would be required to compensate Australian media outlets - ranging from Rupert Murdoch's giant News Corp to public broadcaster ABC - for publishing snippets of their content in search results or news feed.

The rules are being closely watched around the world, as governments consider how to better regulate online media companies that have become some of the biggest and most influential entities on Earth.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Google has deployed hardball tactics to try and gut the legislation, threatening to pull its search service from Australia altogether and carrying out an "experiment" that blocked Australian news sites from some users.

But Friday's action marked a new stage in the campaign, one focused on winning over internet users to Google's cause.

In a linked video, Mel Silva, managing director for Google Australia, warns the new rules would "break the way that search engines work" and threaten a "free and open web".

That view has been backed by World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee, who recently argued the new Australian law - due to come into force this year - is "unworkable" and would undermine a "fundamental principle" of the internet.

But Google's critics said Friday's pinned message only underscored the company's willingness to use its market dominance for its own advantage.

"Google AU: We're not a monopoly/don't participate in anti-competitive behaviour... Also Google AU: we will use our 95 per cent search market share to undermine regulation we don't like," tweeted Jordan Guiao of the Australia Institute, a left-leaning think tank.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 10:50 AM
Government & Economy

China boosts cadres in Hong Kong by 100, as Beijing tightens supervision of city

[HONG KONG] China sent an extra 100 cadres to work in its top Hong Kong office in the past year to make sure the...

Jan 29, 2021 10:50 AM
Banking & Finance

Home loans lift Singapore bank lending to end higher in December: MAS

SINGAPORE'S bank lending rose for the second straight month in December on continued growth in housing loans, data...

Jan 29, 2021 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

Biden talks the talk in first 10 days - but can he deliver?

[WASHINGTON] Normal is the new extraordinary under President Joe Biden.

Jan 29, 2021 10:03 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump over 1% as miners, banks rebound

[BENGALURU] Australian shares jumped more than 1 per cent on Friday, led by a recovery in banks and miners, tracking...

Jan 29, 2021 09:49 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.7%

SINGAPORE shares opened in positive territory on Friday following Wall Street's partial rebound from its previous...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy

UK says upholding 'freedom and autonomy' with new Hong Kong visas

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies

US judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for