You are here

Home > Technology

Google Cloud hires another Oracle veteran for top post

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

ALPHABET INC'S Google Cloud has hired Amit Zavery to lead one of its engineering teams, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Monday, making him the highest-ranking Oracle executive to reunite with former Oracle President Thomas Kurian since he became Google Cloud's chief executive.

Mr Zavery left last week as executive vice-president of Oracle cloud platform. He started on Monday as a Google Cloud vice-president of engineering and will lead the Apigee team, the spokeswoman said.

Oracle Corp declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Zavery worked at Oracle for about 24 years, starting as a software engineer and most recently looking over a portfolio of application development tools for cloud computing customers.

Some analysts estimate that the portfolio, combined with fees from hosting data on the cloud, will generate US$2.1 billion in revenue for Oracle during its fiscal 2019.

Google gained some similar tools through its US$625 million acquisition of Apigee in 2016. Apigee chief executive Chet Kapoor, who became a vice-president at Google, is remaining with the company, the spokeswoman said.

Mr Zavery will help Google add to its tools platform, which helps businesses develop applications for their workers or customers.

Mr Kurian last month said Google Cloud would focus on trying to win business from the biggest companies in a handful of industries by offering them a wider variety of specialised services. Google is a distant No 3 to Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in selling cloud storage and services.

Mr Kurian spent 22 years at Oracle before leaving last year and joining Google shortly after. REUTERS

Technology

S$200m to be set aside to beef up Singapore's supercomputing capability

Obscure Japanese firm ensures iPhones get slimmer, better

Kim Jong Un has more to lose if he tests missile

Keeping keen eye out for business ventures

Ensuring economic security in the gig economy

Singapore's O2O platform Shoffr acquired by Microsoft-backed Affle

Editor's Choice

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

BT_20190313_737_3722110.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes after Ethiopian Airlines crash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening