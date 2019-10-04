You are here

Home > Technology

Google Cloud worth US$225 billion, Deutsche Bank says

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 1:13 PM

AK_gc_0410.jpg
Alphabet Inc's cloud business alone is now worth US$225 billion, Deutsche Bank analysts led by Lloyd Walmsley wrote in a note.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Alphabet Inc's cloud business alone is now worth US$225 billion, Deutsche Bank analysts led by Lloyd Walmsley wrote in a note.

The unit could report compound annual growth of 55 per cent between 2018 and 2022, and reach annual sales of about US$38 billion by 2025, the analysts wrote.

"While Google Cloud has been lagging behind in the market and burning money historically, with increased confidence in the go-to-market and commercial traction under Mr. Kurian, we think it can grow market share," they wrote. Former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian was named head of the division in November.

The value ascribed by Deutsche Bank to Google Cloud is nearly twice the market value of IBM, which reported cloud revenue of US$19.2 billion in 2018, at the close of trading on Wednesday, Bloomberg data show.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Deutsche Bank, which has a "buy" rating on Alphabet, raised its price target on the company to US$1,600 a share, higher than any of the 45 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Alphabet shares were up 0.2 per cent to US$1,180 a share in pre-market trading.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Google to join Ivanka Trump's pledge to train US workers

Facebook says removed multiple accounts from Indonesia, UAE, Nigeria and Egypt

Malaysia's Maxis partners Huawei for 5G roll-out next year

Facebook's Zuckerberg defends encryption, despite child safety concerns

Huawei CFO exposes cracks in case where only 1% succeed

US tech giants turn to India for new apps before world release

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly