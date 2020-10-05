You are here

Home > Technology

Google defers in-app commission payment in India to March 2022

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 1:06 PM

af_google_051020.jpg
Alphabet Inc's Google has extended the timeline for apps on alternative payment systems to comply with its play billing system to March 31, 2022, it said in a blog post on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Alphabet Inc's Google has extended the timeline for apps on alternative payment systems to comply with its play billing system to March 31, 2022, it said in a blog post on Monday.

Newspaper Economic Times reported early on Monday that Google had deferred the enforcement of 30 per cent commission on in-app purchases of digital goods from its Play Store in India to April 2022 in the face of mounting protests by Indian developers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

StarHub, U Mobile complete 5G cross-border video call trial

Chipmaker SMIC says US placing export restrictions on suppliers

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

Paytm, other Indian startups vow to fight Google's clout

Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking US approval to supply to Huawei: Nikkei

Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before US Senate committee

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 5.7% in August; F&B dragged by caterer sector

SINGAPORE retail sales dropped 5.7 per cent on the year in August, an improvement from the 8.5 per cent year-on-year...

Oct 5, 2020 12:47 PM
Government & Economy

Argentina president hopes for IMF deal 'as soon as possible'

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina President Alberto Fernandez said on Sunday he hoped to reach an agreement with the...

Oct 5, 2020 12:36 PM
Government & Economy

Wildfires raze dozens of homes in New Zealand

[WELLINGTON] Wildfires have destroyed up to 50 homes in New Zealand, authorities announced Monday, saying it was a...

Oct 5, 2020 12:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

Suez warns 'hostile' Veolia bid could cost up to 10,000 jobs

[PARIS] French water, waste and energy giant Suez has reaffirmed its opposition to a "hostile" bid for a stake in...

Oct 5, 2020 12:14 PM
Transport

Virgin Atlantic trials pre-flight Covid testing for air crews

[LONDON] Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd will carry out rapid pre-flight coronavirus testing for cabin crew and pilots...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, HC Surgical, AsiaPhos, Heeton, OKH, IReit

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.