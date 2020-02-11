You are here

Home > Technology

Google HR chief stepping aside as worker activism rises

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 11:10 AM

AB_google_110220.jpg
Google on Monday confirmed that head of human resources Eileen Naughton was stepping away from her job as "vice-president of people operations" at the internet company.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Monday confirmed that head of human resources Eileen Naughton was stepping away from her job as "vice-president of people operations" at the internet company.

"We're grateful to Eileen for all she's done and look forward to her next chapter at Google," Sundar Pichai, the head of Google and its parent company Alphabet, said in a statement.

Google added more than 70,000 employees during Ms Naughton's time as head of human resources, according to Pichai.

Ms Naughton said that she would work with Mr Pichai and chief financial officer Ruth Porat to find a successor.

"My husband and I have decided - after six years on the road, first in London and now San Francisco --to return home to New York to be closer to our family," Naughton said.

SEE ALSO

Google drops plan to buy into largest African wind farm

In recent years, the Google workplace has been disrupted by employee opposition to top-level decisions ranging from forging contracts with the US military to tailoring a version of the search engine for China.

Google in November fired four employees on the grounds they had violated data security policies, but the tech titan was accused of persecuting them for trying to unionize staff.

The dismissals of the quartet - dubbed the "Thanksgiving Four" on social media - deepened staff-management tensions at a company once seen as a paradigm of Silicon Valley freedoms but now embroiled in numerous controversies.

One of the workers fired was connected to a petition condemning Google for working with the US customs and border patrol agency, which has been involved in President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Google employees have also openly opposed the company pursuing contracts to put its technology to work for the US military.

In 2018, Google employees poured out of premises at its Mountain View campus and around the world to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

AFP

Technology

APTT eyes 5G tie-up with Taiwan firm after proposed 65% stake sale

US district judge expected to rule in favour of Sprint-T-Mobile merger: WSJ

US indicts four Chinese military 'hackers' for Equifax breach

US adds hacktivists, social media manipulators to top intel threats

Amazon wants Trump testimony about huge Pentagon contract

Data centres are niche no longer

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 11:11 AM
Transport

Collins Aerospace opens Singapore Innovation Hub, inks 12-year agreement with SIA

COLLINS Aerospace Systems, a unit of New York-listed United Technologies Corp, has opened its Singapore Innovation...

Feb 11, 2020 10:53 AM
Real Estate

More than 3,000 HDB flats launched for sale in Toa Payoh, Sembawang in first BTO exercise for this year

[SINGAPORE] The Housing Board (HDB) has launched 3,095 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in the first sales exercise of the...

Feb 11, 2020 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus could trim 1 percentage point from China GDP growth: government researcher

[SHANGHAI] The coronavirus outbreak could trim China's full-year economic growth rate by as much as 1 percentage...

Feb 11, 2020 10:43 AM
Government & Economy

China says overall jobs situation stable amid coronavirus outbreak

[BEIJING] China's overall long-term jobs situation is stable despite the coronavirus outbreak, and specific measures...

Feb 11, 2020 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore tourist arrivals may fall 25-30% due to virus outbreak: STB

VISITOR arrivals to Singapore may fall by 25 to 30 per cent this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, after...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly