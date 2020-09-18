You are here

Google removes Paytm mobile app from store over policy violations

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 10:29 PM

[NEW DELHI] Alphabet's Google on Friday removed the mobile app of SoftBank and Alibaba-backed Indian fintech firm Paytm from its Android store over violations of its gambling policy.

"We don't allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting," the US tech company said in a blog post.

"This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies." The blog post did not name Paytm, but Google separately confirmed the removal for policy violations.

Paytm said on Twitter that its Android app was temporarily unavailable on the Google store for downloads or updates.

"It will be back very soon," the company said, assuring users that their money was safe.

Paytm, a pioneer in India's digital payments market, sells everything from digital gold to insurance and also allows for money transfers on a state-backed payments network.

REUTERS

