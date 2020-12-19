You are here

Google rolls out free, weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all US employees

Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 11:41 AM

Alphabet's Google said on Friday it is offering free and weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all its US employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.
[BENGALURU] Alphabet's Google said on Friday it is offering free and weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all its US employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.

A Google spokesperson said the company had rolled out the benefit this week for all 90,000 US...

