Google rolls out free, weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all US employees

[BENGALURU] Alphabet's Google said on Friday it is offering free and weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all its US employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.
A Google spokesperson said the company had rolled out the benefit this week for all 90,000 US...
