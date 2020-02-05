You are here

Home > Technology

Google says glitch sent people's videos to strangers

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 12:06 PM

rk_google_050220.jpg
Google on Tuesday said that a software glitch resulted in some Photo app smartphone videos being given to the wrong people.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Tuesday said that a software glitch resulted in some Photo app smartphone videos being given to the wrong people.

Google was notifying those who may have been affected.

"We are very sorry this happened," Google said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

"We fixed the underlying issue and have conducted an in-depth analysis to help prevent this from ever happening again."

It was estimated that a small fraction of a per cent of those who used a "Takeout" tool may have encountered the glitch, which affected people who used the app to export stored videos from Google Photos between November 21 and November 25 of last year.

SEE ALSO

Alphabet shares fall as Google's Q4 revenue growth slows

"These users may have received either an incomplete archive or videos - not photos - that were not theirs," Google said.

Google Takeout is a tool intended to make it simple for people to download copies of their data from cloud-hosted services such as email or storage of photos and videos.

Takeout was intended to provide people with an easy way to liberate their personal data from online services. In this case, however, the bug delivered videos to the wrong people.

AFP

Technology

Trump administration to meet on Huawei export curbs after Pentagon pushback: sources

Huawei promises 'Made in Europe' 5G for EU

Twitter moves to curb manipulated content including 'deepfakes'

Tech employees optimistic about Singapore's prospects: SGInnovate study

Millions in China banish virus blues with online games, video apps

Apple suppliers aim to resume full China production on Feb 10

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 12:00 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC, UOB provide US$44m green loan to Myanmar conglomerate

THE Yangon branches of OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank (UOB) have extended a US$44 million green loan to Myanmar'...

Feb 5, 2020 11:52 AM
Government & Economy

CAREhab 2020 postponed to July due to virus outbreak

HEALTHCARE event CAREhab 2020 has been postponed to July 10 to 11 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak situation,...

Feb 5, 2020 11:50 AM
Transport

Major US airlines add Hong Kong to China flight suspensions

[HONG KONG] United and American Airlines on Wednesday both announced plans to temporarily suspend flights to Hong...

Feb 5, 2020 11:47 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets build on global rally, virus fears ease

[HONG KONG] Asian markets on Wednesday extended this week's global rally following a fresh record in New York, while...

Feb 5, 2020 11:40 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades UOB as coronavirus may dampen forward earnings

WITH economic disruption from the coronavirus outbreak likely to impact the operations of Singapore banks both here...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly