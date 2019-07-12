You are here

Home > Technology

Google says partner leaked classified Dutch data

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 10:57 PM

file766sq3rioo2jd4d81s5.jpg
Internet giant Google acknowledged Thursday that a language expert it partnered with had leaked sensitive Dutch audio data, following a report by the Belgian media group VRT.
AFP

[PARIS] Internet giant Google acknowledged Thursday that a language expert it partnered with had leaked sensitive Dutch audio data, following a report by the Belgian media group VRT.

Google also acknowledged that its Google Assistant device was liable to "false accept" pickups that would allow it to record by mistake without having been activated by users.

The group said it partnered with language experts to create products like Google Assistant, and that "one of these language reviewers has violated our data security policies by leaking confidential Dutch audio data."

VRT said it had listened to more than 1,000 recordings from devices in Belgium and the Netherlands, of which 153 were accidental.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They included users discussing their personal lives or children, and some who revealed personal data such as their address.

"We are conducting a full review of our safeguards in this space to prevent misconduct like this from happening again," a Google statement said.

The company emphasised that its experts "only review around 0.2 per cent of all audio snippets" and that they "are not associated with user accounts".

Google Assistant is designed to be activated either by a button or by someone saying "Hey Google".

In a few cases, background noise that included the word "Google" was enough to trigger the device, the statement said.

Google underscored that users can manage and control data by choosing to auto-delete it every three or 18 months.

Another internet giant, Amazon, has also been called to task after it emerged that staff had been told to listen to private conversations, which the company said was done to improve the system.

AFP

Technology

A*Star, Rolls-Royce pump additional S$8m into joint lab

Online video convention VidCon to make Asia debut in Singapore

Japan Display says it has secured funding shortfall for 80b yen bailout deal

Apple's India-made top-end iPhones to hit stores by August: source

Twitter experiences brief outage

Tencent wants a bigger cut of game sales as profits slow

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
4 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
5 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

doc766qfn275ky1lp9atp1t_doc73lcegd0s14hhc5heuq.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_120719_63.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly