You are here

Home > Technology

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to Covid-19

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 11:23 AM

nz_google_280520.jpg
Security experts at Alphabet's Google sent 1,755 warnings in April to users whose accounts were targets of government-backed attackers, following a resurgence in hacking and phishing attempts related to the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Security experts at Alphabet's Google sent 1,755 warnings in April to users whose accounts were targets of government-backed attackers, following a resurgence in hacking and phishing attempts related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Google said on Wednesday its Threat Analysis...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Trump to sign executive order on social media on Thursday: White House

Sony is planning a PS5 conference for as early as next week

Singtel Q4 profit falls 25.7% to S$574m

Amazon shareholders reject dissident moves to reshape company

Canadian court rules against Huawei executive fighting extradition

ByteDance hit US$3b in net profit in 2019

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 10:58 AM
Companies & Markets

SGX queries UG Healthcare after shares surge 40.9% on the week

THE Singapore Exchange on Thursday queried UG Healthcare about "unusual price movements" in the latter's shares...

May 28, 2020 10:55 AM
Banking & Finance

Offshore yuan wallows near record low as Sino-US tensions worsen

[SHANGHAI] China's yuan inched up from a record low in offshore trade on Thursday, helped by firmer-than-expected...

May 28, 2020 10:51 AM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust to use maiden distribution to pay for sponsor's liabilities

MONIES that were originally intended for Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) maiden distribution to unitholders will now...

May 28, 2020 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

China refuses UN Security Council meeting on Hong Kong

[UNITED STATES] Washington on Wednesday requested an emergency United Nations (UN) meeting over a controversial...

May 28, 2020 10:40 AM
Government & Economy

Australia Q2 employment fall may now be 15% vs earlier 20% estimate

[SYDNEY] Australian employment in the June quarter may have fallen by only 15 per cent from a year earlier, less...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.