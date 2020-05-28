Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
[BENGALURU] Security experts at Alphabet's Google sent 1,755 warnings in April to users whose accounts were targets of government-backed attackers, following a resurgence in hacking and phishing attempts related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Google said on Wednesday its Threat Analysis...
