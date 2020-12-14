You are here

Home > Technology

Google services including Gmail, YouTube suffer major outage 

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 8:34 PM

file7dkdibhniyg138o3jiib.jpg
Many services from Alphabet, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK]  Services from Alphabet’s Google experienced widespread outages around the world, preventing people from accessing Gmail, YouTube and other products. 

Errors ranged from “something went wrong” on YouTube, to “there was an error. Please try again later,” when attempting to log into the company’s mail product from about 6.30 am in New York. 

Google tools were failing to load for users in the US, the UK and across Europe, but began functioning again for many people after about an hour. 

Google confirmed there was an outage for the majority of its services according to a Workspace Status Dashboard, which monitors the health of its products, but just before 8.00 am it said functionality was restored to the “vast majority” of users. 

“We will continue to work toward restoring service for the remaining affected users,” it wrote in a post on its service status page.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It hasn’t said what caused the problems.

Outages are not uncommon for any website or provider, with companies including Google as well as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and others routinely experiencing them due to temporary server disruptions often caused by human error. But Monday’s outage is notable for its pervasiveness across the Alphabet portfolio. 

The company’s search product was functioning correctly, and third-party ads like Google’s main revenue driver remained visible in results, suggesting advertising was unaffected.

The website DownDetector, which collates user-reported errors on websites, mobile networks and other platforms, was showing tens of thousands of complaints by 7.00 am in New York, extending to Google’s office tools such as Drive and Meet, Google Maps, and Google’s smart home products such as Nest. 

The popular mobile game Pokemon Go was also impacted, reports on DownDetector implied, most likely caused by Google accounts being necessary to log into the game.

In November, Amazon’s cloud-computing division suffered an outage that affected the ability of customers to use roughly two dozen services, hitting streaming hardware maker Roku, software seller Adobe and digital photo service Flickr. 

The Google errors on Monday had an additional ramification for consumers who use its Home service to control smart devices, such as house lights – numerous users complained on Twitter that they’d been plunged into darkness. 

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Amazon's Zoox unveils robotaxi for future ride-hailing service

Google delays return to office and eyes 'flexible work week'

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Nanofilm with 'add', S$5.52 target price

Singapore-based tech startup Appboxo raises US$1.1m in seed funding

Apple probing if Wistron facility in India flouted supplier rules: Economic Times

China fines Alibaba, Tencent for failing to report past deals to anti-trust regulators

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 09:31 PM
Companies & Markets

NauticAWT now a cash company, given a year to acquire new business

CATALIST-LISTED NauticAWT on Monday said that it is now a cash company, following the sale of its subsidiary, and...

Dec 14, 2020 08:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Renaissance United warns of half-year net loss

MAINBOARD-LISTED utilities player Renaissance United on Monday said it expects to report a net loss for its half-...

Dec 14, 2020 08:25 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters to pause for now and return next year

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters will take a break and return stronger next year, one protest leader said on Monday after...

Dec 14, 2020 07:51 PM
Consumer

Codemasters agrees to US$1.2b counterbid from Electronic Arts

[LONDON] Codemasters Group Holdings has agreed to a US$1.2 billion bid from Electronic Arts, which topped a US$956...

Dec 14, 2020 07:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Independent auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Sunvic Chemical's financial statements

THE independent auditor of Sunvic Chemical Holdings has issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group's financial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Civmec secures contracts worth A$140 million

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for