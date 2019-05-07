You are here

Home > Technology

Google set to launch privacy tools to limit online tracking - WSJ

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 12:24 AM

doc758gbjiocci166nw47rn_doc754thsf3fmv7csvkona.jpg
Alphabet Inc's Google is set to roll out a dashboard-like function in its Chrome browser to offer users more control in fending off tracking cookies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Alphabet Inc's Google is set to roll out a dashboard-like function in its Chrome browser to offer users more control in fending off tracking cookies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cookies are small text files that follow internet users and are used by advertisers to target consumers on the specific interests they have displayed while browsing.

While Google's new tools are not expected to significantly curtail its ability to collect data, it would help the company press its sizable advantage over online-advertising rivals, the newspaper said.

Google's 3 billion users help make it the world's largest seller of internet ads, capturing nearly a third of all revenue, ahead of rival Facebook Inc's 20 per cent, according to research firm eMarketer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Total digital ad spending in the United States will grow 19 per cent to nearly US$130 billion in 2019, according to eMarketer.

Google has been working on the cookies plan for at least six years, in stops and starts, but accelerated the work after news broke last year that personal data of Facebook users was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

The company is mostly targeting cookies installed by profit-seeking third parties, separate from the owner of the website a user is actively visiting, the Journal said.

Apple Inc in 2017 stopped majority of tracking cookies on its Safari browser by default and Mozilla Corp's Firefox did the same a year later.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

REUTERS

Technology

Norway's Telenor in talks with Malaysia's Axiata to create Asian mobile giant

EU to start formal probe on Spotify's Apple complaint, FT says

IBM-backed project creates Wi-Fi network for natural disasters

Certis partners IT consulting firm Sourced for migration to Amazon Web Services cloud

Is China the only place for super apps?

Smart tech the new tool for African farmers

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
4 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
5 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore

Must Read

doc75891ftdlzc1gw5sogkz_doc74lafbvsayg1bb17dexc.jpg
May 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore integrated resorts expansion land costs: S$1.3b for MBS, S$1b for RWS

doc758bflyv0nt8ybz1byr_doc74lafbvsayg1bb17dexc.jpg
May 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

United Engineers converts S$333m loan to green loan for residential property development

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening