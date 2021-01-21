You are here

Home > Technology

Google sidelines second Al researcher

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

GOOGLE artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Margaret Mitchell has been locked out of corporate systems, making her the second outspoken critic at the company to be sidelined after colleague Timnit Gebru departed in acrimonious circumstances last month.

The Alphabet Inc unit has an Ethical AI team, led by Ms Mitchell, and a set of principles for developing the technology in a socially responsible manner. Ms Gebru tweeted on Tuesday that Ms Mitchell's "corp access is now locked" and that the researcher had been told she would remain locked out "for at least a few days". Ms Mitchell didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Google spokesman said the company is actively investigating the matter and provided the following statement: "Our security systems automatically lock an employee's corporate account when they detect that the account is at risk of compromise due to credential problems or when an automated rule involving the handling of sensitive data has been triggered. In this instance, yesterday our systems detected that an account had exfiltrated thousands of files and shared them with multiple external accounts. We explained this to the employee earlier today."

Ms Gebru, best known for showing how facial recognition algorithms are better at identifying White people than Black people, left Google in a storm of controversy in December. She has said she was fired after the company demanded she retract a research paper she co-authored that questioned an AI technology at the heart of Google's search engine. The company has said she resigned.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Close to 2,700 Googlers and more than 4,300 academics and civil society supporters signed a petition in favour of Ms Gebru. Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai emailed an apology to employees and said he is investigating the incident.

Ms Mitchell has been a vocal supporter of Ms Gebru on social media and a critic of the shortcomings of Google and other tech companies in how they address issues of race, gender and systemic bias.

The company has increasingly clashed with employees in recent years over AI projects, especially with the military, and workplace diversity. Earlier this month, several employees unveiled the Alphabet Workers Union to pressure the company on issues including compensation and ethical concerns such as the kinds of work Google engages in.

On Dec 21, April Curley, who spent six years as a Google diversity recruiter, said she was fired for speaking out internally about her concerns that the company wasn't sufficiently interested in diversifying its workforce. In a Twitter thread, she said Google does not "want Black talent."

Subsequently, HBCU20x20, an organisation that pairs students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities with companies, cancelled an agreement to work with Google, which was signed last year. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Digitally transform your business' accounting needs today

Maybank KE sees further upside for Singtel as recovery is underway

Cold storage a long-term play in alternative property investment: M&G

Trump signs order to restrict foreign use of cloud companies

Tencent seeks breakthrough in video to counter its nemesis ByteDance

ASML beats estimates, grapples with chip supply shortage

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 12:03 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder confidence fell to a four-month low in January

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder confidence slipped to a four-month low in January as firms became slightly less...

Jan 20, 2021 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

New Covid-19 cluster in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] The number of new cases in the community has increased from four cases in the week before to 18 cases in...

Jan 20, 2021 11:27 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks gain ahead of Biden inauguration

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq led US stocks higher early Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden...

Jan 20, 2021 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

SP acquires Engie's 40% stake in Sino-French Energy Services in China

SP Group has acquired Engie's stake in Sino-French Energy Services (SFES) in Chongqing for an undisclosed sum, the...

Jan 20, 2021 10:56 PM
Government & Economy

Bhutan to await 'auspicious' time for Covid-19 jab roll-out

[THIMPU] Bhutan received 150,000 coronavirus vaccine shots on Wednesday, but the Himalayan kingdom has insisted that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

HSBC, Maybank's insurance venture among bidders for AXA Singapore: sources

Hong Kong bank staff arrested in US$810m laundering probe

GK Goh weighs US$300m Boardroom sale

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for