You are here

Home > Technology

Google signs healthcare data, cloud computing deal with Ascension

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

ALPHABET Inc's Google has signed its biggest cloud computing customer in healthcare to date, in a deal giving it access to datasets that could help it tune potentially lucrative artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Google and Ascension, which operates 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities across the US, said the healthcare provider would move some data and analytics tools in its facilities to Google's servers.

The deal was mentioned in Google's July earnings call, but drew scrutiny on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Google would gain personal health-related information of millions of Americans across 21 states.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Journal reported that the data involved in the project includes lab results, doctor diagnoses and hospitalisation records, among other categories, and amounts to a complete health history, along with patient names and dates of birth.

SEE ALSO

DBS and OCBC tie up with tech giant Google

Google said in a blog post on Monday that patient data "cannot and will not be combined with any Google consumer data". Ascension "are the stewards of the data, and we provide services on their behalf," wrote Tariq Shaukat, president for industry products and solutions at Google Cloud.

In a press release, Ascension said the partnership is in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) which safeguards medical information.

Google Cloud chief executive officer Thomas Kurian has made it a priority in his first year on the job to aggressively chase business from leaders in six industries, including healthcare.

Though cloud storage is a business with thinning profit margins, Google Cloud has said it hopes to separate itself from larger rivals Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services with a superior slate of high-margin AI tools.

Ascension said it aims to use AI to help improve clinical effectiveness as well as patient safety.

Google's blog post did not mention AI, but said the companies were in "early testing" on how to make better use of Ascension's data.

Google has spent several years developing AI to automatically analyse MRI scans and other patient data to identify diseases and make predictions aimed at improving outcomes and reducing cost. REUTERS

Technology

IMDA, Microsoft to accelerate Singapore's 5G development

Apple plans AR, VR devices with new 3D sensor system

Tencent should be split up

SpaceX sends up 60 mini-satellites with plans for thousands more

Cable feels the Force from Disney's ambitious streaming service

Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 12:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Brexit’s £61t derivatives spat needs fix now, banks say

[LONDON] The world's biggest banks pressed policy makers to pass an urgent Brexit fix to ensure European traders'...

Nov 13, 2019 12:08 AM
Banking & Finance

Wealthy amass record US$121b in tax-sheltered accounts

[NEW YORK] It's better to give than to receive, the saying goes. But to give, receive an immediate tax deduction and...

Nov 12, 2019 11:45 PM
Consumer

Disney+ faces glitches on launch day

[BENGALURU] Consumers complained about glitches in Walt Disney Co's streaming service on Twitter, just hours after...

Nov 12, 2019 11:18 PM
Government & Economy

Setback for India PM's party as financial capital placed under direct rule

[MUMBAI] India's financial capital was plunged into political uncertainty Tuesday after the president imposed direct...

Nov 12, 2019 10:44 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street edges higher at open with focus on Trump speech

[NEW YORK] US stocks eked out slim gains at open on Tuesday, buoyed by technology stocks, as investors looked...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly