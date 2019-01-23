You are here

Home > Technology

Google spends big on US lobbying amid antitrust, bias battles

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 7:38 AM

SL_google_230119_33.jpg
Alphabet Inc's Google disclosed on Tuesday that it spent a company-record US$21.2 million on lobbying the United States government in 2018, topping its previous high of US$18.22 million in 2012, as the search engine operator fights wide-ranging scrutiny into its practices.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SAN FRANCISCO] Alphabet Inc's Google disclosed on Tuesday that it spent a company-record US$21.2 million on lobbying the United States government in 2018, topping its previous high of US$18.22 million in 2012, as the search engine operator fights wide-ranging scrutiny into its practices.

Google said in a quarterly disclosure to Congress that it spent US$4.9 million on lobbying activities during the fourth quarter, slightly above US$4.4 million in the same period a year ago. The 2018 total also surpassed US$18.04 million spent on lobbying in 2017, according to tracking of the filings by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Google declined to comment beyond its filing.

Facebook Inc disclosed that it also spent its most ever on US government lobbying in 2018, US$12.62 million. That was up from US$11.51 million a year ago, according to the Center for Responsive Politics data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Microsoft Corp spent US$9.52 million on lobbying in 2018, according to its disclosure on Tuesday, up from US$8.5 million in 2017.

Lawmakers and regulators have weighed new privacy and antitrust rules to rein in the power of large internet service providers such as Google, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai, who testified in December before a US House of Representatives panel for the first time, has said the company backs the idea of national privacy legislation. But he has contested accusations of the company having a political bias in its search results and of stifling competition.

The company disclosed that among new lobbying areas in the fourth quarter were its search technology, criminal justice reform and international tax reform. Google is perennially among the top lobbying spenders in Washington.

Regulatory backlash in the United States, as well as Europe and Asia, is near the top of the list of concerns for Alphabet investors, according to financial analysts. Shares of Alphabet closed down 2.6 per cent on Tuesday.

The company appointed former General Electric executive Karan Bhatia as its head of global policy last year. Susan Molinari, Google's top US public policy official, stepped down to take on an advisory role this month.

Amazon.com Inc's filing was expected later on Tuesday.

REUTERS

Technology

At Alibaba's futuristic hotel, robots deliver towels and mix cocktails

Blue Origin to make 10th flight test of space tourist rocket

Apple supplier loses half its value but no selloff from foreign funds

Trend Micro makes Singapore regional HQ, invests in new capabilities

Google fined 50m euros in EU data privacy breach

Just Eat CEO exits with threat from Uber, Deliveroo growing

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

Must Read

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

Jan 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More government support for a slowing economy expected: Fitch

SL_hsk_170119_26.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Plans to focus on health, infrastructure in budget

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening