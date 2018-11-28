You are here

Home > Technology

Google workers demand end to censored Chinese search project

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 8:00 AM

2018-11-27T060410Z_402259193_RC12DD910E70_RTRMADP_3_ALPHABET-GOOGLE-AI-GENDER.JPG
More than 200 engineers, designers and managers at Alphabet Inc's Google demanded in an open letter on Tuesday that the company end development of a censored search engine for Chinese users, escalating earlier protests against the secretive project.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] More than 200 engineers, designers and managers at Alphabet Inc's Google demanded in an open letter on Tuesday that the company end development of a censored search engine for Chinese users, escalating earlier protests against the secretive project.

Google has described the search app, known as Project Dragonfly, as an experiment not close to launching. But as details of it have leaked since August, current and former employees, human rights activists and US lawmakers have criticised Google for not taking a harder line against the Chinese government's policy that politically sensitive results be blocked.

Human rights group Amnesty International also launched a public petition on Tuesday calling on Google to cancel Dragonfly. The organisation said it would encourage Google workers to sign the petition by targeting them on LinkedIn and protesting outside Google offices.

Google declined to comment on the employees' letter on Tuesday as Alphabet shares fell 0.35 per cent to US$1,052.28.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Google has long sought to have a bigger presence in China, the world's largest Internet market. It needs government approval to compete with the country's dominant homegrown Internet services.

An official at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, who was unauthorised to speak publicly, told Reuters on Tuesday there was "no indication" from Google that it had adjusted earlier plans to eventually launch the search app. However, the official described a 2019 release as "unrealistic" without elaborating.

About 1,400 of Google's tens of thousands of workers urged the company in August to improve oversight of ethically questionable ventures, including Dragonfly.

The nine employees who first signed their names on Tuesday's letter said they had seen little progress.

The letter expresses concern about the Chinese government tracking dissidents through search data and suppressing truth through content restrictions.

"We object to technologies that aid the powerful in oppressing the vulnerable, wherever they may be," the employees said in the letter published on the blogging service Medium.

The employees said they no longer believed Google was "a company willing to place its values over profits", and cited a string of "disappointments" this year, including acknowledgement of a big payout to an executive who had been accused of sexual harassment.

That incident sparked global protests at Google, which like other big technology companies has seen an uptick in employee activism during the last two years as their services become an integral part of civic infrastructure.

REUTERS

Technology

Facebook was warned of alleged Russian meddling back in 2014

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens S$300m facility

US firm sets up US$1.4m photonics innovation centre in Singapore

More than 100 China scientists denounce baby gene-editing as 'crazy'

Airbnb hires Amazon veteran as CFO ahead of IPO plans

Trump move on Medicare drugs draws flak

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

Must Read

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

Nov 28, 2018
ASEAN Business

Vietnam ranks top in total funds raised via IPOs across S-E Asia

BT_20181128_CHUNSING_3629139.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Technology

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens S$300m facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening