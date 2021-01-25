You are here

Google workers to form global union alliance

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 11:32 PM

[CALIFORNIA] Google employees from across the globe are forming a union alliance, weeks after workers at the search engine giant and other units of parent company Alphabet formed a labour union for US and Canadian offices.

UNI Global Union, that represents about 20 million workers globally, said on Monday it helped form Alpha Global, Google's union alliance that includes multiple countries such as the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and the UK. Alpha Global will fight for the rights of full-time Alphabet employees as well as temporary, vendor and contract workers, UNI Global said.

"The problems at Alphabet ... are not limited to any one country, and must be addressed on a global level," UNI's General Secretary Christy Hoffman said.

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After years of protests over working conditions and business practices, 200 Google workers formed Alphabet Workers Union, a so-called "minority union," in early January.

Under US labour law, Alphabet can ignore the union's demands until a majority of employees support it.

REUTERS

