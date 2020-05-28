Heartland merchants to be offered discounted tools to go digital

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MERCHANTS in heartland precincts will soon get curated solutions and discounts to go digital, under an initiative to be rolled out first in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok and Clementi, and subsequently in up to 10 precincts by year end.
Announced on Wednesday by Enterprise Singapore (...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes