Hitachi, Toshiba, Miraca to set up line for antigen test kits

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 11:18 AM

[TOKYO] Japanese industrial conglomerates Hitachi and Toshiba, as well as Miraca Holdings subsidiary Fujirebio, said on Friday they will jointly set up a facility to produce antigen coronavirus testing kits.

The line would help double production of Fujirebio's testing kits, which received...

