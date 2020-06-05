Hitachi, Toshiba, Miraca to set up line for antigen test kits

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] Japanese industrial conglomerates Hitachi and Toshiba, as well as Miraca Holdings subsidiary Fujirebio, said on Friday they will jointly set up a facility to produce antigen coronavirus testing kits.
The line would help double production of Fujirebio's testing kits, which received...
