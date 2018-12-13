You are here

Home > Technology

Home comforts and a curfew for China's 'Princess of Huawei' on bail in Canada

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 10:06 AM

CANADA-CHINA-US-ESPIONAGE-HUAWEI-WIRELESS-DIPLOMACY-TRADE-COMPUTERS-EXTRADITION-ARREST-SECURITY-161730.jpg
Accused of sanctions busting and forced to abide by a curfew and wear an ankle bracelet as she awaits possible extradition to the United States, China's "Princess of Huawei" could be said to have fallen spectacularly from grace.
PHOTO: AFP

[VANCOUVER] Accused of sanctions busting and forced to abide by a curfew and wear an ankle bracelet as she awaits possible extradition to the United States, China's "Princess of Huawei" could be said to have fallen spectacularly from grace.

But Meng Wanzhou, heiress to her billionaire father's global tech conglomerate, is managing to surround herself with a few home comforts.

Huawei's chief financial officer was arrested on Dec 1 on a US warrant for alleged sanctions-breaking dealings with Iran, while changing planes in Vancouver.

She faces more than 30 years in jail if convicted, but was freed on C$10 million (S$10.3 million) bail Tuesday night pending the outcome of an extradition hearing, which could take months, or even years, if appeals are made in the case.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The following morning, Ms Meng was spotted by AFP answering the front door of her Vancouver house to three visitors bringing flowers who arrived in a sedan with diplomatic plates.

Outside, a handful of local residents walked their dogs past a group of journalists while a security guard watched from a car down the block.

Later, Ms Meng stepped out to offer reporters slices of pizza that she'd had ordered in (they politely declined).

Ms Meng's husband Liu Xiaozong in 2009 bought the six-bedroom house where she must stay in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood - a leafy quiet enclave of single-family homes a few blocks from an urban forest.

Although valued at a hefty C$5.6 million, the house - on a large corner lot with a view of the Pacific coast city's majestic north shore mountains - does not stand out as particularly ostentatious.

Colleen McGuinness, who lives in the neighbourhood, said the reaction to the executive's arrival has been muted.

"I don't think I'll see her at the grocery store," Ms McGuinness told AFP. "She's obviously been here before, she's just another person in the neighbourhood, but with a bit of an entourage."

Ms Meng's husband Mr Liu resided at the 28th Avenue home up until 2012 while working on a Masters degree, and the couple's young son attended a local pre-school.

Ms Meng's in-laws have also spent several summers at the house, and her mother and eldest son visited too.

"While my work obligations have typically required that I travel extensively, I always try to spend at least two to three weeks in Vancouver every summer," she said in court documents.

The couple bought a second home in the tony Shaughnessy neighbourhood worth an estimated C$16.3 million. It is currently being renovated.

Ms Meng's case has divided the Pacific coast city's large Chinese-Canadian community.

"I was surprised at the amount of vitriol I'd gotten from supporters of Meng, saying she should be released," Justin Fung, whose parents immigrated from Hong Kong in the 1970s, said on Twitter.

"I felt this is about the rule of law, and I was surprised at how some of these folks were speaking about human rights issues."

Speaking to AFP, Mr Fung said the controversy, however, is not likely to affect Ms Meng directly: "We're a pretty low key city, we routinely get Hollywood stars come through and people are not badgering them."

While on bail, Ms Meng is required to wear an electronic anklet and a security team paid by her has been assigned to monitor her movements in Vancouver. She also has an 11pm to 7am curfew.

Speaking through her lawyer, Ms Meng sought to put a brave face on her situation - saying she looked forward to spending time in Vancouver with her family, and maybe applying for a doctorate programme at the University of British Columbia while the extradition case plays out.

Family photos submitted to the court showed her smiling and striking poses at tourist spots around the city, including Stanley Park with the Lions Gate bridge in the background, and on a boat in False Creek.

Her lawyer, David Martin, argued that she was not a flight risk because it would otherwise "embarrass China itself". Ms Meng also cited health reasons for requesting bail.

"I have been working hard for 25 years and if I were to be ordered released my only simple goal is to be with my husband and my daughter," she said. "I haven't read a novel in years."

As CBC News commented, "she may have time to finish War and Peace, Anna Karenina and the complete works of Marcel Proust before her extradition odyssey is done."

AFP

Technology

Second person questioned in China after envoy arrest, says Canada

Chinese state media urges Canada to defy US, free Huawei executive

After Trump comment on Huawei, official says Justice Dept sticks to law enforcement

Apple suppliers are considering moving iPhone output if tariffs hit 25%

Taiwan in grip of claw crane craze

Singapore online printer Gogoprint buys Indonesia print startup

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BP_SGcbd_131218_5.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

Dec 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Jumbo Group, Silkroad Nickel, Del Monte, OUE Lippo Healthcare, FSL Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening