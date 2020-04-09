Hong Kong-based BDx acquires Singapore data centre

HONG KONG-BASED Big Data Exchange (BDx) has acquired a data centre in Singapore, its first outside of the greater China area, the content exchange platform said on Thursday.

Located in Paya Lebar, the data centre, formerly owned by Australia telco Telstra, was bought for an undisclosed fee. It houses 1,800 racks with a 7.3-megawatt power capacity.

BDx plans to upgrade the facility as part of its business model to increase power usage effectiveness and drive higher efficiency. The platform now has seven data centres across Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore.

David Kim, chief operating officer at BDx, said the Singapore data centre allows the platform to provide critical connectivity into the South-east Asian market.

"Adding this data centre to our portfolio opens up options for our customers looking to expand into South-east Asia," he explained.