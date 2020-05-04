You are here

Home > Technology

Hong Kong gaming firm Leyou Tech gets a new buyout offer

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 1:07 PM

[HONG KONG] Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd has received a new non-binding takeover offer from a Shenzhen-listed rival gaming firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co and Leyou's controlling shareholder Charles Yuk are in talks after signing a memorandum of understanding, the people said. Century Huatong will likely kick off due diligence soon, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

A bid by Century Huatong would set up a clash with iDreamSky Technology Holdings Ltd, which has been in talks with Leyou's Mr Yuk and other selling holders since late last year. iDreamSky, which counts Tencent Holdings Ltd among its investors, was in discussions with CVC Capital Partners for a joint offer but the Covid-19 pandemic has brought their talks to a stalemate, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Leyou is still in conversation with iDreamSky and other suitors have expressed interest in recent weeks, the people said.

CVC and iDreamSky had proposed to jointly acquire Leyou for US$1.23 billion, which was revised from an initial US$1.4 billion offer, people familiar with the matter have said. Century Huatong's offer was slightly higher than its rival bidders, the people said this week.

SEE ALSO

Game on: Secretlab goes from startup to global brand in 5 years

Trading of shares in Leyou was suspended on Monday in Hong Kong, pending an announcement related to the takeover code. The Shenzhen exchange, where Century Huatong trades, is closed until Wednesday for the Labour Day holiday in China.

No final decision has been made and Leyou could still decide against a transaction, the people said. A representative for Leyou declined to comment, while Century Huatong didn't immediately respond to requests for comment during holidays in China. A spokeswoman for iDreamSky declined to comment, adding the company will provide the latest progress in a timely manner on the stock exchange website.

Century Huatong, founded in 2005, specializes in internet games and auto parts, according to its website. The company's game titles include The Legend of Mir 2, The World of Legend, Crazy Arcade and Final Fantasy 14. It has over 1.8 billion registered users.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

NASA, SpaceX target historic spaceflight despite pandemic

Google travel data show lockdown fatigue in US; other countries, including Singapore, stay home

Apple, Huawei boost market share, as Q1 China smartphone shipments fall: Canalys

Apple boosts revenues, profits dip in pandemic-hit quarter

US consumer advocates urge close scrutiny of Google plan to buy Fitbit

Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after Covid-19 drop

BREAKING NEWS

May 4, 2020 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 pandemic slams Asia's factories, activity hits financial-crisis lows

[SYDNEY] Asia's factory activity was ravaged in April, business surveys showed on Monday, and the outlook dimmed...

May 4, 2020 01:00 PM
Transport

Virus impact puts thousands of jobs risk at Rolls-Royce

[LONDON] Thousands of jobs could be at risk at British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, which on Sunday...

May 4, 2020 12:58 PM
Consumer

Indonesia's March foreign tourist arrivals plunge 64%

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals plunged 64.11 per cent year-on-year in March to about 470,900, or...

May 4, 2020 12:57 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's inflation rate slowed more than expected in April

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's inflation rate cooled more than expected in April as curbs to contain the spread of the novel...

May 4, 2020 12:55 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan says 'not yet' received invite for key WHO meeting

[TAIPEI] Taiwan has "not yet" received an invitation to a meeting this month of the World Health Organization's (WHO...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.