You are here

Home > Technology

Hong Kong-listed semiconductor maker ASM Pacific plans to go private: sources

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 1:13 PM

rk_ASM-Pacific_220920.jpg
Hong Kong-listed semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM Pacific Technology is in talks with potential investors to help take it private, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong-listed semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM Pacific Technology is in talks with potential investors to help take it private, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

ASM is aiming to eventually relist itself on Shanghai's Nasdaq-like Star Market to take advantage of its sharply higher valuations, said the people, who declined to be named as the information is confidential.

The company's parent Dutch chip maker ASM International , which holds about 25 per cent of the Hong Kong arm, supports the proposal but doesn't plan to divest its stake, said one of the people.

ASM denied that it was planning to go private. ASM International didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Based on ASM's current market value of US$4.2 billion, a potential deal would cost outside investors at least US$3.2 billion, without taking into account a premium paid on the stock price.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Shares open on Tuesday with more losses

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Hong Kong-listed companies have announced take-private deals worth US$17.8 billion so far this year, more than double last year's annual volume, according to Refinitiv data, often citing undervalued shares as a reason for the deals.

The average premiums paid by buyers for those deals jumped to 46 per cent in 2019 and this year, from 34 per cent in 2018, the data showed.

ASM, which produces chip assembly and packaging machinery, has since earlier this year approached a number of private equity and venture capital firms in the hope they can help fund a buyout, the people said.

The company has also talked to several banks for the deal financing, said one of the people.

ASM's proposal comes as private equity interest in Chinese take-private deals is rising, with investors pouring money into new-economy companies listed on China's year-old Star Market amid the intensifying Sino-US tech war.

Companies raised US$14.4 billion via IPOs on Star in the first eight months of 2020, making it the second-biggest market globally, just behind Nasdaq, Refinitiv data showed, and ahead of New York and Hong Kong.

Star Market-listed companies enjoy an average price to earnings (PE) of over 93 times, according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Eikon data showed Nasdaq 100 companies have an average PE of 35.84 times.

Beijing has been spending billions of dollars in an effort to speed up improvements to its domestic chip industry, a campaign which has gained fresh urgency as Washington intensifies pressure on Huawei.

Chinese investors have also driven the country's 45 listed chipmakers to over 100 times the companies' earnings, making semiconductors the priciest sector in the stock market.

Founded in 1975, Singapore-headquartered ASM claims to be the only company in the world that offers high-quality equipment for all major steps in the electronics manufacturing process - from carrier for chip interconnection to chip assembly and packaging to Image result for surface-mount technology.

It has been listed in Hong Kong since 1989 and counts China for half of its revenue, according to its website and filings.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Tencent's WeChat app sees downloads surge before US ban

Trump to meet state attorneys general to discuss key US tech liability shield

E-sports startup Ampverse closes pre-Series A round for regional expansion

China ETFs give retail investors access to soaring tech, Ant stocks

Top GameStop investor wants to turn retailer into Amazon rival

Huawei plans more cuts to jobs, investment in Australia

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 03:10 PM
Life & Culture

Are exotic skins out of fashion?

[STOCKHOLM] Something was clearly missing from Stockholm Fashion Week's virtual catwalk Aug 25 and it wasn't just a...

Sep 22, 2020 03:08 PM
Consumer

TUI says cost cutting target in sight as it slashes overheads

[FRANKFURT] TUI said it's making progress on plans to cut overhead costs by 30 per cent as the world's largest tour...

Sep 22, 2020 03:06 PM
Government & Economy

'Work from home': Johnson starts to shut down the UK again as Covid-19 spreads

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday tell people to work from home and will impose new...

Sep 22, 2020 02:53 PM
Real Estate

UK hotelier Whitbread plans to cut almost a fifth of staff

[LONDON] UK hotel operator Whitbread said it plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs, or 18 per cent of its workforce, as...

Sep 22, 2020 02:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

UK electricity price spike raises questions for national grid

[LONDON] A spike in electricity prices last week in the UK is raising questions about how well the network operator...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Singapore stocks fall at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.3%

E-sports startup Ampverse closes pre-Series A round for regional expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.