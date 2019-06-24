How to choose the best mobile plan for your needs

With M1, you can build your mobile plan according to what you need.

Picking a mobile plan can be quite a challenge. There are a lot of offers out in the market today, but to get one that best suits your needs, you have to put in some effort to compare all of them.

The best option for professionals? Get the newest plan by M1, where you have the power to pick what you want. Keeping on top of your hectic work schedule and family commitments just got easier!

With a customisable plan, subscribers can build their own plan based on their professional and lifestyle needs. Here’s how to do it:

SIM-only or with device?

With M1’s newest plan, you first decide on whether you want a SIM-only plan or one that comes with a device.

The no-contract SIM-only base plan is available at $25 a month and offers you 30GB of data, 1,000 voice minutes and 1,000 SMS messages. If you want a device with your plan, you can get the base plan at $30 a month with 12GB of data, 100 voice minutes and 100 SMS messages.

What's more, the plan offers free-flow data on weekends. You can make the most of this perk by catching up on news or analyses you may have missed during the week. There’s also free caller ID, free incoming calls and free calls to three M1 numbers that will help you connect with and get an update on your loved ones. You get unlimited music streaming on Spotify as well — a great way to spend time while away on your commute or perk up your waiting time at the airport.

Add-ons to suit your needs

If you need more data or talk time, don’t worry — M1 has you covered with its bundle packs. From an additional $10 to $50, customers can increase their data to up to 150GB and talktime to up to 10,000 minutes.



Consider M1’s Data Passport if you’re always travelling for business, in which you can use your local data to roam in over 60 destinations worldwide from $10 a month. Use it for your business trips outside Singapore; you can activate it anytime and anywhere without worrying about getting a shock when you see your bill.



For parents who are always on the move, M1’s Cyber Guardian is a good add-on to select. You can limit your child’s screen time, customise the content he sees, monitor his online activity and protect him from harmful content 24/7.

Sign up online to enjoy even more perks



You can build your own plan at the M1 stores, but exclusive promotions await those who sign up online, such as getting a free subscription for one month, SIM card, registration and delivery to your doorstep.



Start building your M1 mobile plan at www.m1.com.sg/build.