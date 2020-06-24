You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei CFO extradition hearing to stretch into 2021

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 6:57 AM

nz_Meng_240630.jpg
Hearings on Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition to the United States from Canada will extend into late April 2021, according to documents released by a British Columbia court on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TORONTO] Hearings on Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition to the United States from Canada will extend into late April 2021, according to documents released by a British Columbia court on Tuesday.

Meng was arrested in December 2018 by Canadian authorities at the Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC on Huawei's business dealings in Iran.

She has been on house arrest in Vancouver and is fighting extradition to the United States.

A Canadian judge ruled in May that the case met the standard of double criminality, meaning her alleged crimes would be illegal in Canada as well as in the United States, dashing her hopes for an early release.

The hearings were initially scheduled to wrap up in October 2020. But in light of the coronavirus pandemic, both Canadian prosecutors representing the federal government and Huawei lawyers agreed to an extended schedule for the hearings, which was approved by a judge on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO

Trudeau slams 'political' detentions, after China spy charges

Hearings relating to Meng's remaining claims - including abuses of process by Canadian and American authorities in her arrest and the request for extradition - will take place between July 2020 and April 2021.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Microsoft chief says EU 'most influential' on tech rules

Dell, VMware shares rise on spinoff report

Apple to build its own chips to power Mac computers, ending tie-up with Intel

Tencent sets new milestones

Twilio's Dutch rival MessageBird plans an IPO in 'gold rush'

Apple modifies app review process, letting developers 'challenge' guidelines

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Volkswagen explores acquisition of car rental group Europcar: sources

[NEW YORK] Volkswagen AG is in talks to acquire car French rental firm Europcar Mobility Group SA, in a deal that...

Jun 24, 2020 06:56 AM
Technology

Microsoft chief says EU 'most influential' on tech rules

[BRUSSELS] Microsoft president Brad Smith on Tuesday said Europe was the global leader on setting rules for big tech...

Jun 24, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Macron says EU virus package 'advancing', in talks with Dutch PM

[THE HAGUE] French President Emmanuel Macron said talks on a EU coronavirus recovery fund were "advancing" on...

Jun 24, 2020 06:49 AM
Life & Culture

Paris Ritz hotel items sell for quadruple the auction estimate

[PARIS] Historic silver, crystal and even towels sold off at auction by the swanky Paris Ritz hotel were snapped up...

Jun 24, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says border wall has 'stopped everything' including Covid-19

[YUMA, United States] President Donald Trump paid a visit to Arizona on Tuesday to mark the completion of hundreds...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.