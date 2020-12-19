You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei CFO's alleged actions had 'no genuine connection' to US: lawyers

Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 9:15 AM

nz_meng_191247.jpg
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's alleged actions had "no genuine connection" to the United States, her lawyers have argued in their latest bid to end her extradition from Canada, according to court documents released on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TORONTO] Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's alleged actions had "no genuine connection" to the United States, her lawyers have argued in their latest bid to end her extradition from Canada, according to court documents released on Friday.

Meng, 48, was arrested two years ago at the Vancouver airport by Canadian police on an arrest warrant from the United States, where she is charged with bank and wire fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Tech Co's business dealings in Iran.

She has claimed innocence and is fighting the extradition while under house arrest in Vancouver. Witness testimony wrapped up earlier this week in her case.

Her lawyers have fought to add an additional allegation of abuse of process to the case, claiming that the United States misrepresented Meng's actions to Canada in its request for her extradition, and that her actions did not cause HSBC to violate US sanctions against Iran.

The United States' claim that it has jurisdiction over Meng's actions "is based solely on non-US business transactions between non-US corporations using non-US banks", Meng's lawyers wrote in a notice of submission, released on Friday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"None of (Meng's) alleged conduct occurred in whole or in part in the US, nor did it have any effect there," they continued.

International law "does not allow a state to criminalise the conduct of a non-national, outside that state, for representations made to another non-national, where there is no substantial and genuine connection to that state," Meng's lawyers wrote.

Meng will next be in court on Dec 23 for a case management conference.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

US charges ex-Zoom executive with censoring dissidents

Livestreaming takes China mutual funds by storm: innovation or cowboy investing?

Aleta Planet launches AP-1 virtual card that allows foreigners to make cashless payments in and to China

YouTube faces complaints of lax approach on overseas election misinformation

Siemens sees train boom from climate-conscious spending on rail

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store after bug backlash

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 19, 2020 09:30 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

[WASHINGTON] The US Congress on Friday passed and sent to President Donald Trump a two-day stopgap extension of...

Dec 19, 2020 09:25 AM
Transport

United Airlines to resume Boeing 737 MAX flights in February

[NEW YORK] United Airlines became the latest carrier to announce a timeframe to fly the Boeing 737 MAX again, saying...

Dec 19, 2020 09:09 AM
Transport

Tesla shares rise in busy trade ahead of S&P 500 debut

[SAN FRANCISCO] Shares of Tesla rose to a record high on Friday in a frantic day of trading as investors geared up...

Dec 19, 2020 09:01 AM
Government & Economy

US FDA authorises Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

[NEW YORK] Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorisation (EUA)...

Dec 19, 2020 08:52 AM
Technology

US charges ex-Zoom executive with censoring dissidents

[NEW YORK] US prosecutors on Friday charged a former China-based executive at Zoom Video Communications with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Oil settles up, marking seventh straight weekly gain

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

Cabbies to get extra S$300 a month in pandemic rental relief from operators

Fed greenlights share buybacks, dividends for US banks

SIA to resume flights to four cities from January

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for