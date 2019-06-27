You are here

Huawei employees worked with China military on research projects: Bloomberg

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 9:27 AM

Huawei Technologies employees worked on at least 10 research projects with Chinese armed forces personnel over the past decade, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, collaborations the Chinese company said it was not aware of.
[BENGALURU] Huawei Technologies employees worked on at least 10 research projects with Chinese armed forces personnel over the past decade, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, collaborations the Chinese company said it was not aware of.

Huawei workers teamed up with members of various organs of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in projects spanning artificial intelligence to radio communications, Bloomberg said.

"Huawei is not aware of its employees publishing research papers in their individual capacity," Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly told Reuters, adding that the company does not have any research and development collaboration or partnerships with PLA-affiliated institutions.

"Huawei only develops and produces communications products that conform to civil standards worldwide, and does not customise R&D products for the military."

Huawei has come under mounting scrutiny for over a year, led by US allegations that "back doors" in its routers, switches and other gear could allow China to spy on US communications.

The company has denied its products pose a security threat.

The US government last month effectively banned its agencies from buying Huawei telecommunications equipment and put severe restrictions on US companies doing business with Huawei.

The research projects are part of a few publicly disclosed studies, Bloomberg said, adding it culled the papers from published periodicals and online research databases used mainly by Chinese academics and industry specialists.

