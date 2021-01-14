You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei executive's family granted exemption to enter Canada

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 6:53 AM

nz_Meng_140131.jpg
Canada granted the husband and two children of detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou a travel exemption to join her in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States, an official confirmed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[VANCOUVER] Canada granted the husband and two children of detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou a travel exemption to join her in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

Most non-essential travel to Canada was halted last March in a bid to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus. But Ottawa can and has made exceptions, including for family reunifications.

The first news that Meng's husband Liu Xiaozong arrived in October, followed by the children in December, emerged during her extradition trial this week.

"Ms. Meng's family was authorised by IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) officials to travel to Canada," Syrine Khoury in the foreign minister's office wrote in an email to AFP.

Meng's situation starkly contrasts that of two Canadians languishing in China's opaque legal system since their arrest in December 2018.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While Meng was released on bail with conditions that include a curfew in her Vancouver mansion and that she wear a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet, consular visits for former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were only restored in October after being suspended in January 2020.

Meng's lawyers this week asked the British Columbia Supreme Court to relax her bail conditions, notably doing away with daytime supervision by private security guards.

But Doug Maynard, the head of the security guard company enforcing Meng's bail conditions warned that she is at an increased risk of fleeing the country to avoid facing US fraud and conspiracy charges as her extradition trial enters its final months.

The businesswoman - whose father is Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei - faces accusations that Huawei violated US sanctions on Iran and hid its relationship with former subsidiary Skycom in Iran from HSBC bank, which Meng denies.

"In my mind, some of the risks may be elevating," Mr Maynard testified. He said that relaxing her supervision would "provide an inordinate opportunity for someone intent on harming Ms Meng or removing her from this region to prevent her from attending court."

He noted that Meng's GPS monitoring anklet had "failed" multiple times and that a technologically savvy person could easily hamper or remove the device.

He also revealed that her guards recently started opening her mail for her after she'd received threats.

Meng's lawyer Bill Smart, however, alleged bias, countering in cross-examination that Mr Maynard's firm would lose C$170,000 (S$179,000) a month in fees if the supervision contract ended.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

US won't bar investments in Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: report

WhatsApp stresses privacy as users flock to rivals

Amazon starts 89 rupee-a-month mobile video plan to target India's millions

YouTube removes Trump content, blocks new uploads for a week

'Uncle Roger' comedian ignites China censorship row with deleted video

Qualcomm eyes challenge to Apple, Intel with US$1.4b deal for chip startup

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

US won't bar investments in Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: report

[NEW YORK] Washington will not bar Americans from investing in Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent as it...

Jan 14, 2021 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Architect of Obama pivot to steer Asia policy for Biden

[WASHINGTON] Kurt Campbell, a key architect of Barack Obama's US "pivot" to Asia, will take a top job for President-...

Jan 14, 2021 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

No chance of 'fair' trial before Trump leaves office: Senate leader

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate cannot conduct a "fair or serious" trial of impeached US President Donald Trump in the...

Jan 14, 2021 06:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil ends lower, retreating from recent gains as Covid-19 cases rise

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulling back from recent gains, on concerns that rising global Covid-19...

Jan 14, 2021 06:45 AM
Stocks

Europe: British shares fall on virus risks; Persimmon tumbles

[BENGALURU] London listed shares fell on Wednesday, as rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdowns imposed across...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for