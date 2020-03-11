You are here

Huawei granted another 45 days to do business with US companies

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 11:08 AM

The United States on Tuesday granted Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 45 days to continue doing business with American companies.
[NEW YORK] The United States on Tuesday granted Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 45 days to continue doing business with American companies.

The new provisional licence expires on May 15. Prior to the extension, the previous licence was set to expire on Apr 1.

In May, Washington said it would blacklist Huawei from the US market and from buying crucial American components. It has expressed concern that Huawei equipment could contain security loopholes that allow China to spy on global communications traffic.

The company has denied the accusation.

US companies and residents are essentially forced to find alternative suppliers for Huawei's telecommunications equipment and software. US President Donald Trump's administration granted Huawei a provisional licence, extended for 90 days in November and then for 45 days in February, so as not to cut off the most rural areas of the United States from the world while companies found alternative suppliers. AFP

