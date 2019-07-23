You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei head says group can sign 'no backdoor' deal with any country: report

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 3:21 PM

file76c3rk1sg141m292q4nu.jpg
Huawei Technologies, the Chinese technology and telecoms group under pressure from the United States, is ready to sign a "no backdoor" agreement with any country, its founder told an Italian newspaper on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MILAN] Huawei Technologies, the Chinese technology and telecoms group under pressure from the United States, is ready to sign a "no backdoor" agreement with any country, its founder told an Italian newspaper on Tuesday.

"As far as we are concerned we can sign a 'no-backdoor' agreement with any country," Ren Zhengfei told Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

One concern in the West has been a Chinese intelligence law that requires citizens and companies to aid the state in espionage investigations. Hidden backdoors on the telecom network make it possible to access customer data. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

Retail analytics startup Trax closes US$100m round, makes Singapore unicorn list

Fraudsters exploit interest in Libra digital currency

Huawei's US research arm slashes more than 70% of workforce

US tech CEOs support Trump on Huawei restrictions: White House

Apple in talks to buy Intel smartphone chip unit: report

Huawei to build wireless network for Canadian north

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Must Read

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Rooftop of Hmlet Portofino, Singapore.png
Jul 23, 2019
Garage

Co-living firm Hmlet raises US$40m in Series B round

Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Lakepoint condo in Jurong up for collective sale with S$640m reserve price

BP_Oei Hong Leong_230719_37.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong wins long-running Vancouver property case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly