You are here

Home > Technology

Huawei 'too close' to Chinese government to be trusted: US

Sat, Jun 01, 2019 - 12:54 PM

lwx_huawei_010619_71.jpg
Telecommunications giant Huawei is "too close" to the Chinese government, making it difficult to trust the company at the heart of an escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing, the US defence chief said Saturday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Telecommunications giant Huawei is "too close" to the Chinese government, making it difficult to trust the company at the heart of an escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing, the US defence chief said Saturday.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan's comments came amid a wave of controversy over the Chinese firm, which has been hit by allegations of espionage and faces a US ban.

"The integration of civilian businesses with the military is too close. China has national policies and laws where data is required to be shared," Mr Shanahan told a defence and security conference in Singapore.

"When I look at that situation, it's too much risk... You can't trust those networks are going to be protected."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US Commerce Department last month placed Huawei on an "entity list" on grounds of national security, a move that curbs its access to US-made components it needs for its equipment. A 90-day reprieve was later issued.

A number of countries have also blocked Huawei from working on their mobile networks and companies have stepped back from the firm following the US ban, citing legal requirements.

Concerns about Huawei have escalated as the company has risen to become the world leader in telecom networking equipment and one of the top smartphone manufacturers alongside Samsung and Apple.

The US has long voiced suspicions that Huawei is controlled by the Chinese government and thus a global security threat - charges strongly denied by the firm and Beijing.

Founder Ren Zhengfei is a former soldier in China's People's Liberation Army.

AFP

Technology

US preparing antitrust probe of Google: report

Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint: sources

What's next for China's tech investment into Asean?

Epicentre's acting CEO uncontactable; company facing demands from creditors

Creative partners OEM Clevo for Super X-Fi laptops

Huawei launches 5G lab in S Korea, but keeps event low-key

Editor's Choice

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

lwx_sgx_010619_7.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

S'pore market cap falls 5.1% in May as investors grow cautious

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's rally masks uncomfortable fact: almost nobody uses it
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Fuss-free, reliable Teochew cuisine
5 Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

Must Read

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

lwx_singapore houses_010619_1.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Real Estate

Housing loans shrink for a third consecutive month

BT_20190601_STPMLEE31FINAL_3798207.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Fundamental problem between US and China is 'mutual lack of strategic trust': PM Lee

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening