You are here

Home > Technology

Hundreds sign online petition supporting woman suing JD.com CEO in rape case

Sat, Apr 20, 2019 - 2:06 PM

lwx_Richard Liu_200419_81.jpg
Richard Liu, through his lawyers, maintained his innocence throughout the law enforcement investigation, which ended in December.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Hundreds of people have added their names to an online petition in support of a University of Minnesota student who said she was raped last August by Richard Liu, the chief executive officer of China's e-commerce retailer JD.com Inc.

The student, Liu Jingyao, from China, filed a civil lawsuit against JD's CEO in a Minneapolis court on Tuesday, nearly four months after prosecutors declined to press criminal charges against him.

The law suit identified the student for the first time. The two Lius are not related.

Richard Liu, through his lawyers, maintained his innocence throughout the law enforcement investigation, which ended in December. The company did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was unclear who launched the petition, which carried the hashtag #HereForJingyao, although signatories included Chinese students at foreign universities as well as in China. On Saturday, it was gathering momentum on the social media platform WeChat, with more than 500 names attached.

"To Liu Jingyao: You are not alone. We believe in survivors, we believe in your bravery and honesty, we will always stand with you. We must join hands and march together in the face of the challenge of a culture of blaming the victims of rape," the petition said.

A Chinese-language translation of the indictment was also circulating online.

Liu Jingyao first accused Richard Liu of rape in August when he was visiting the University of Minnesota to attend a programme directed at executives from China.

Liu, 46, who started JD.com as a humble electronics stall and expanded it into an e-commerce company with 2018 net revenues of US$67 billion, was arrested on Aug 31 but released without charge about 17 hours later.

A fledgling #MeToo-style movement in support of women's rights has been slow to gain wide traction in China, where issues like sexual assault have traditionally been brushed under the carpet.

China's ruling Communist Party, wary about grassroots organising, has also in recent months put pressure on activists focused on issues like sexual assault on campuses and workers' rights.

REUTERS

Technology

Ransomware 'hero' pleads guilty to US hacking charges

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

Samsung's review phones fail, delivering a PR nightmare

Qualcomm's joint venture with Chinese province to shut down

Coming soon to China: the car of the future

T-Mobile's CEO defends US$26.5b Sprint merger to US officials: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

BT_20190420_LMXWCAPVFJJ_3759098.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Nanshan-backed W Capital has more than 10 IPO pipeline deals

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

Most Read

1 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
4 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
5 S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman

Must Read

BT_20190420_TSHOTEL2T89_3759194.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

lwx_hyflux_200419_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement

lwx_sme_200419_3.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Technology

Singapore SMBs most 'digitally mature' in region: Cisco

BT_20190420_INDO20ZFE4_3759135.jpg
Apr 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Indonesia's 'smooth' polls a democratic beacon in sea of strongmen: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening