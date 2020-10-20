You are here

Home > Technology

IBM revenue slips for third straight quarter

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 6:40 AM

rk_IBM_201020.jpg
IBM reported on Monday that revenue slipped for the third consecutive quarter this year, causing shares to cede a little ground in after-market trades.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] IBM reported on Monday that revenue slipped for the third consecutive quarter this year, causing shares to cede a little ground in after-market trades.

The US technology veteran said it took in US$17.6 billion during the three months that ended on Sept 30, compared to US$18 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Net income, however, was up slightly to US$1.7 billion as the company trimmed costs, according to the earnings report.

IBM shares were down 2.6 per cent in after-market trades.

The New York-based company spotlighted growth in its cloud computing business, which saw overall revenue climb some 19 per cent to US$6 billion.

SEE ALSO

IBM to break up 109-year old company to focus on cloud growth

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The strong performance of our cloud business, led by Red Hat, underscores the growing client adoption of our open hybrid cloud platform," said IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna.

IBM last year closed its US$34 billion-deal to buy enterprise software company Red Hat.

The group recently unveiled a corporate reorganisation to allow it to focus on cloud computing, spinning off its division for managed infrastructure.

By separating its managed infrastructure services business, IBM is sharpening focus on its offerings in a "hybrid cloud" market valued at a trillion dollars, according to Mr Krishna.

Hybrid cloud offerings combine data center capabilities tapped into online with private computer systems at businesses.

The spin-off will create two separate, publicly traded firms by the end of 2021, according to IBM.

The move positions IBM to ramp up competition in cloud computing against rivals such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Facebook unveils machine learning translator for 100 languages

China on a mission to become independent in chip supply chain

Singtel dividends to see support from Telkomsel's 10.3t rupiah tower sale: DBS

Japan to join US, Europe in regulating Big Tech

Nokia to build mobile network on moon

WWF Australia drones to drop seeds for koala gum trees

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

GM plans investments to expand electric vehicle production

[DETROIT] General Motors is expected to announce on Tuesday significant investments to expand production of...

Oct 20, 2020 06:52 AM
Technology

Facebook unveils machine learning translator for 100 languages

[WASHINGTON] Facebook on Monday unveiled software based on machine learning which the company said was the first to...

Oct 20, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Europe tightens virus curbs as global cases top 40 million

[DUBLIN] A number of European countries took urgent new measures on Monday to combat a second wave of coronavirus...

Oct 20, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin continue US stimulus talks as Tuesday deadline nears

[WASHINGTON] House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made progress in US stimulus negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven...

Oct 20, 2020 06:38 AM
Stocks

Europe: Pandemic restrictions weigh on shares

[BENGALURU] European shares ended lower on Monday as surging Covid-19 cases raised the possibility of further...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Brokers' take: Singtel dividends to get boost from associate's 10.3t rupiah tower sale, says DBS

Singapore stops enrolment for Covid-19 antibody trial after US drugmaker halts trial

Brokers' take: Wilmar share price drop 'unjustified'; gap with YKA to narrow, say analysts

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for