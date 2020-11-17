You are here

Home > Technology

Iliad's third-quarter revenue rises on strong subscriber gains

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 4:40 PM

AK_ild_1711.jpg
Iliad SA, Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator, on Tuesday reported a 6.3 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by record net adds for its French fiber offering and upbeat demand for its new cable box.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GDANSK] Iliad SA, Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator, on Tuesday reported a 6.3 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by record net adds for its French fiber offering and upbeat demand for its new cable box.

The French telecoms operator added 99,000 net new broadband subscribers in France during the third quarter in its best performance in nearly eight years, pushing revenue to 1.42 billion euros (S$2.26 billion), up from 1.34 billion last year.

"We massively invested in fibre optics," Chief Executive Thomas Reynaud said in a call, while also attributing the subscriber gains to Iliad's transformation plan and the summer launch of its set-top Freebox Pop.

The group, which competes with market leader Orange , Altice Europe's SFR and Bouygues Telecom , internally estimated that it had the highest number of fixed net adds in France during the quarter and also confirmed its full-year and mid-term targets.

Mr Reynaud noted the launch of Iliad's business-to-business activities as 5G becomes a reality, flagging possible applications in logistics and transport.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The French state is set to receive some 2.8 billion euros in proceeds from the sale of its 5G spectrum following an auction that ended Oct 1, as telecom firms face huge investments to keep up with rivals.

While Iliad gained subscribers in both its core French market and Italy, it warned that coronavirus-linked disruptions could slow network rollouts and cause component shortages.

Iliad is controlled by French tycoon Xavier Niel and has been expanding steadily outside its home market in recent years, recently winning antitrust clearance for its 3.5-billion-euro acquisition of Polish No 1 mobile operator Play.

In Italy, where Iliad launched its low-price mobile offer two years ago, the group reached its end-2020 target of having over 5,000 active sites.

Iliad added 580,000 new mobile subscribers in the country, pushing revenue up 56.3 per cent as the business edges towards breakeven.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Samsung intensifies chip wars with bet it can catch TSMC by 2022

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Baidu to buy YY for US$3.6b to get into Chinese live video

Huawei to sell Honor brand to consortium of agents and dealers in bid to save supply chain

Austrian privacy NGO takes on Apple over 'tracking code'

Supply chain players developing common infrastructure to share data

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished up Tuesday as investors welcomed news that a second vaccine candidate appeared...

Nov 17, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Europe: Equities steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets held steady in opening deals on Tuesday, as dealers paused for breath following the...

Nov 17, 2020 04:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petra Diamonds reports annual net loss, revenue fall as pandemic bites

[JOHANNESBURG] Petra Diamonds on Tuesday reported a 36 per cent fall in revenue and a net loss of US$223 million as...

Nov 17, 2020 04:30 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

A GROWING number of Singapore banks will make flexible work arrangements a permanent fixture for staff, as they make...

Nov 17, 2020 04:20 PM
Consumer

Tricking the taste buds: flavour makers rise to meaty challenge

[ZURICH] At flavour maker Givaudan's innovation centre near Zurich, veteran chef Sam Brunschweiler serves up a lamb...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for