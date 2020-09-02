You are here

Home > Technology

India bans Tencent's PUBG app as it takes aim at China tech

Wed, Sep 02, 2020 - 11:15 PM

tl-pubg-e-020920.jpg
India on Wednesday banned another 118 mobile apps including Tencent Holdings's popular videogame PUBG, as it stepped up the pressure on Chinese technology companies following a standoff with Beijing at the border.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW DELHI] India on Wednesday banned another 118 mobile apps including Tencent Holdings's popular videogame PUBG, as it stepped up the pressure on Chinese technology companies following a standoff with Beijing at the border.

The list of 118 mostly Chinese apps also includes applications from Baidu and Xiaomi's ShareSave.

These "apps collect and share data in a surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to the security of the State," India's technology ministry said in a statement.

It added the apps threatened India's sovereignty and integrity.

Tencent declined to comment, while the Chinese embassy in New Delhi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEE ALSO

Facebook bans Indian ruling party politician for policy violation

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The latest ban comes a day after a senior Indian official said troops were deployed on four strategic hilltops after what New Delhi called an attempted Chinese incursion along a disputed Himalayan border.

Tension between nuclear-armed India and China has simmered since June when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a border skirmish with Chinese troops.

New Delhi has since begun eroding China's dominant position in India's internet economy. It began with a ban on 59 apps, which included ByteDance's popular video-sharing app TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Xiaomi's Mi Community app.

Following that ban in June, New Delhi outlawed some mobile apps of Chinese companies, such as Xiaomi and Baidu, sources told Reuters last month.

This prohibition on about 47 apps comprised mostly clones, or different versions of the already-banned apps, but also some new apps.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Facebook bans Indian ruling party politician for policy violation

Qualcomm ramps up 5G smartphone and laptop bets

Amazon, Verizon may invest over US$4b in India's Vodafone Idea

Japan's hottest tech IPO in 5 years shows retail trading fever

New cybersecurity platform in Singapore to groom talent, run annual summit

Verizon bids big to win US bandwidth for 5G network

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 06:04 PM
Consumer

Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs

[LONDON] Amazon brought a little cheer to Britain's troubled labour market on Thursday, saying it will create a...

Sep 3, 2020 05:53 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares lack mojo as India-China border tensions escalate

SINGAPORE shares languished as the border tension between India and China escalated amid persistent Sino-US rivalry...

Sep 3, 2020 05:40 PM
Technology

Facebook bans Indian ruling party politician for policy violation

[NEW DELHI] Facebook has banned a member of India's ruling party for violating its policies covering violence and...

Sep 3, 2020 05:31 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 22....

Sep 3, 2020 05:22 PM
Garage

Swedish startup Volta unveils electric truck, to manufacture in UK

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish startup Volta Trucks on Thursday unveiled its Volta Zero, a 16-tonne electric truck, with plans...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, OCBC, Alibaba Pictures, SK Jewellery, Oceanus

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

StanChart to charge S$5 fee for credit card and loan bills paid over branch counters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.