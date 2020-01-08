You are here

Home > Technology

India to tweak proposed content regulations to ease burden on some

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 8:51 PM

doc78ravuwtq4y1hvz7zjzb_doc78ra9em2repcyth90y.jpg
The original proposal would have forced all tech players, in addition to Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, to deploy automated tools to check for unlawful content and to appoint an officer for "24x7" coordination with law enforcement.
REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India plans to amend proposed rules for policing digital content so the toughest measures apply only to big social media firms, two government sources told Reuters, in a move that could give relief to other tech players fearful of the new regulations.

The original proposal would have forced all tech players, in addition to Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, to deploy automated tools to check for unlawful content and to appoint an officer for "24x7" coordination with law enforcement.

The rules are part of India's broader efforts to tackle disinformation and "fake news". Since 2017, rumour-mongering on social media has been blamed for mob attacks that killed 30 people across the country.

But the draft proposals, called "intermediary guidelines" when they were released in December 2018, could have applied to a broad range of technology firms including e-commerce players, cloud storage providers and telecoms companies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India's IT ministry is now considering a two-tier systems - with stricter rules similar to the original proposals applying only to social media companies, said the two government sources, who declined to be named as the plans are still private.

SEE ALSO

Singapore, its firms optimistic about India's long-term prospects: Tharman

"The problem is largely with large messaging platforms, ones that enable interaction. Some of the requirements for non-social media companies were unrealistic," one of the officials said.

India's IT ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The second government source said that having two separate layers of rules would mean that big social media companies such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Chinese video app TikTok would continue to face stricter regulation, but technology firms such as Amazon.com could breathe easier.

The official described the proposed regulation for other technology companies as "minimal" and "simple", adding the rules would be finalised later this month.

India's IT ministry has previously said stricter regulations were necessary to safeguard users and the nation's security as the Internet has emerged as a "potent tool to cause unimaginable disruption to the democratic polity".

The original draft rules also said companies must "remove or disable access" to "unlawful" content within 24 hours, when asked by a government agency or through a court order.

That particular requirement, however, would likely stay in the new rules for both social media and other technology firms, the sources said.

Global internet companies Mozilla Corp, Microsoft's GitHub and Cloudflare Inc this week wrote an open letter to India's IT minister, saying the draft 2018 regulations were extremely broad and would impact many companies.

Calling for new rules to be made public soon, the companies also said the timeline of 24 hours for removing content posed significant implementation challenges. 

REUTERS

Technology

AI-powered avatar at tech show touted as 'artificial human'

US water tech firm Xylem adds multi-disciplinary hub to regional HQ in Singapore

M1, SIT to jointly develop AI solutions for mobile network management

Samsung Electronics estimates Q4 operating profit down more than a third

France, US set 2-week target for digital tax deal

Samsung enters smart home market with array of gadgets

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 08:59 PM
Companies & Markets

GIC raises stake in Dexus Australian Logistics Trust

SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC has increased its ownership in joint venture Dexus Australian Logistics Trust to...

Jan 8, 2020 07:57 PM
Companies & Markets

2 SeD subsidiaries in legal proceedings against vendor

TWO subsidiaries of Catalist-listed Singapore eDevelopment (SeD) have commenced legal proceedings against a vendor...

Jan 8, 2020 07:32 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo directs Alita Resources to apply for time extension for rescue plan hearing

THE Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm (SGX RegCo) has directed Alita Resources to apply for an extension of time...

Jan 8, 2020 06:51 PM
Garage

S-E Asia healthtech investments more than double in 2019

INVESTMENTS into healthtech in South-east Asia hit a new high in 2019, with deal value more than doubling to US$266...

Jan 8, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly