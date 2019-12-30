You are here

India's Internet shutdowns cost carriers millions of rupees in lost revenue

Operators lose 24.5m rupees every hour they are ordered to suspend Internet services to control protests
Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The revenue losses will pile on to the woes of India's telecoms sector, which is already bruised by a price war.
INDIAN mobile operators are losing around 24.5 million rupees (S$463,765) in revenue every hour they are forced to suspend Internet services on government orders to control protests against a new citizenship law, a top lobby group said on Friday.

Country-wide protests have raged for three weeks after India's Parliament passed legislation which gives minorities from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh a path to citizenship but excludes Muslims. That, coupled with a plan for a national register of citizens, are seen by critics as anti-Muslim moves by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To quell protests, the government has deployed thousands of police as well intermittently ordered mobile data shutdowns at a time when people have used social media such as Instagram and TikTok to wage a parallel battle online. Such Internet suspensions have been criticised by Internet freedom activists.

Last Friday, mobile Internet was ordered shut in at least 18 districts in northern Uttar Pradesh state, a telecoms industry source told Reuters.

A Reuters witness received a text message from an Internet service provider announcing that home broadband services on the outskirts of capital New Delhi will be unavailable for 24 hours, till the morning of Dec 28.

Indians consume an average 9.8 gigabyte of data per month on their smartphones, the highest in the world, according to Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson. The country is the biggest market by users for social media firm Facebook and its messenger WhatsApp.

Internet shutdowns should not be first course of action, said the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which counts mobile carriers Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries' Jio Infocomm as its members. "We've highlighted the cost of these shutdowns," COAI director general Rajan Mathews told Reuters. "According to our computation at the end of 2019, with the increase in online activities we believe the cost (of Internet shutdowns) is close to 24.5 million rupees for an hour of Internet shutdown."

The revenue losses will pile on to the woes of India's telecoms sector, bruised by a price war and saddled with a combined US$13 billion in overdue payments following a Supreme Court ruling in October.

Bharti, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio did not respond to e-mails seeking comment.

The bans follows an unprecedented shutdown of Internet and text messaging services in parts of Delhi a week earlier, widening a communications clampdown in restive areas stretching from disputed Kashmir to the north-east.

Internet services in Indian Kashmir were suspended for over 140 days since New Delhi relegated its status to a federal administered territory from a state, making it the longest such shutdown in a democracy, according to digital rights group Access Now. REUTERS

