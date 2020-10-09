You are here

Home > Technology

Indonesia adds Microsoft, others to list of tech firms that must pay VAT

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 11:46 AM

af_microsoft_091020.jpg
Indonesia has added eight more technology companies, including Alibaba Cloud (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Microsoft Corp, to a list of businesses that must pay a 10 per cent value-added tax (VAT) on sales.
PHOTO: AFP

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has added eight more technology companies, including Alibaba Cloud (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Microsoft Corp, to a list of businesses that must pay a 10 per cent value-added tax (VAT) on sales.

The country's tax authority has named 36 companies including the latest additions as liable to pay VAT since July 7 when it listed Netflix Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google Asia Pacific among other tech firms.

The other six named on Friday were GitHub Inc, Microsoft Regional Sales Pte Ltd, UCWeb Singapore, To The New, Coda Payments and Nexmo Inc.

The companies in Friday's announcement must start charging VAT to advertisers and other customers from Nov 1, the Directorate General of Taxes said in a statement.

The companies were not immediately available to comment.

SEE ALSO

UK's Sunak plans carbon emissions tax to help rebuild economy: The Times

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Non-resident foreign firms that generate annual sales of at least 600 million rupiah (S$55,600) for digital products and services from at least 12,000 users in Indonesia are required to pay VAT, the authority said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Changing the business landscape with AI

PlayStation inventor starts new career making robots for no pay

CGS-CIMB, UBS bullish on Sea; Tellimer initiates with 'sell'

Singtel launches 5G standalone trial network for enterprises

Samsung Q3 profit likely at 2-year high after Huawei orders, phone recovery

TSMC Q3 sales surge to record amid jump in orders

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 11:56 AM
Real Estate

Evergrande's steep holiday discounts could squeeze margins

[NEW YORK] China Evergrande Group shares fell after the embattled developer completed about 71 per cent of it sales...

Oct 9, 2020 11:42 AM
Transport

Waymo opens robo-taxi service to the public in US city

[SAN FRANCISCO] Waymo, the autonomous car unit of Google-parent Alphabet, opened its robo-taxi project to the...

Oct 9, 2020 11:39 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets drift on stimulus uncertainty after Trump U-turn

[HONG KONG] Asian investors moved cautiously on Friday on uncertainty about the chances of a fresh US stimulus...

Oct 9, 2020 11:15 AM
Garage

PwC Singapore launches programme to help foreign startups enter South-east Asia

PWC Singapore has launched a five-day programme to help foreign startups expand into South-east Asia.

Oct 9, 2020 11:02 AM
Government & Economy

China joins deal to get Covid-19 vaccine to poorer nations

[BEIJING] China has signed up to a deal to ensure future Covid-19 vaccines are distributed to developing countries,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

Singapore equities open flat on Friday; STI inches up 0.02%

Fincy's overlapping ranks raise concerns about structure

Bars get innovative to mitigate sales loss from earlier closing times, capacity cuts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for