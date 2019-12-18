You are here

Home > Technology

Instagram fights falsehoods with help of fact-checking allies

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

INSTAGRAM on Monday went global in its fight against misinformation, making alliances with fact-checkers around the world to expose deception in shared photos or videos.

The Facebook-owned social platform launched a fact-checking programme in the US early this year.

"Today's expansion is an important step in our ongoing efforts to fight misinformation on Instagram," the service said in an online post.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Photo and video-based misinformation is increasingly a challenge across our industry, and something our teams have been focused on addressing."

SEE ALSO

Instagram expands fact-checking globally

Instagram began working with third-party allies in the US to help identify, review and label bogus posts. Content deemed false is ignored by Instagram's search or recommendation tools and is shown with a warning label if users come across it.

"When content has been rated as false or partly false by a third-party fact-checker, we reduce its distribution," Instagram said.

"In addition, it will be labelled so people can better decide for themselves what to read, trust and share."

Once a post is found to be deceptive, software searches for it across Instagram's platform to brand it accordingly.

"We use image matching technology to find further instances of this content and apply the label, helping reduce the spread of misinformation," Instagram said.

"In addition, if something is rated false or partly false on Facebook, starting today we'll automatically label identical content if it is posted on Instagram (and vice versa)."

Instagram will also expand an anti-bullying feature developed earlier this year. Artificial intelligence software will scan captions and comments as people write them and will notify users if their comments could be considered offensive.

Facebook already uses third-party fact-checkers in more than a dozen countries, according to its website. AFP

Technology

Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of tracking

Aztech Group mulls S$400m IPO of tech unit on SGX

France launches procedure for 5G licences

Tinder, Netflix, Tencent lead bumper year for apps

Spain's Telefonica to drastically reduce Huawei kit for core 5G network

Toyota to use advanced self-driving tech in commercial vehicles first

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 11:35 AM
Technology

Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of tracking

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook can determine where users are even if they opt out of having their whereabouts tracked, the...

Dec 18, 2019 11:35 AM
Government & Economy

Asian business sentiment bounces back, but caution abounds: poll

[SYDNEY] Confidence among Asian businesses rebounded sharply this quarter to hit an 18-month high with firms...

Dec 18, 2019 11:20 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong exchange to slash IPO price-to-trading gap in 2020: executive

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Stock Exchange hopes to slash the time between pricing an IPO (initial public offering)...

Dec 18, 2019 11:04 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly rise but dealers show signs of slowing

[HONG KONG] Asian markets edged up on Wednesday but investors appear to be taking their foot off the pedal after the...

Dec 18, 2019 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, China make UN proposal to ease North Korea sanctions

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Russia and China on Monday proposed easing sanctions against nuclear-armed North...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly