You are here

Home > Technology

Intel finds another chip exploit, says fix already in place

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 12:27 PM

file6zvupidczy11e0vppip.jpg
Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, said it found another way to attack computers related to the chip security flaws announced earlier this year.

[SAN FRANCISCO] Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, said it found another way to attack computers related to the chip security flaws announced earlier this year.

The means to protect against the vulnerability is already in place and there is no evidence of it having been used to hack computers, Intel said in a statement on its website.

“We have not seen any reports of this method being used in real-world exploits,” the company said in the statement. “Moreover, there are multiple ways for consumers and IT professionals to safeguard their systems against potential exploits, including browser-based mitigations that have already been deployed and are available for use today.”

Earlier this year, there was widespread concern in the computer industry after the revelation by researchers at Alphabet Inc.’s Google of ways to use features of microprocessors to gain illicit access to data such as encryption keys and passwords that were thought to be safely guarded by hardware. The Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities led to frantic work by Intel and its computer-maker partners to put in place software code to protect systems.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The world’s second-biggest chipmaker was forced to apologize and explain that the mitigations may slow down machines in some circumstances. Since then there have been no reports of the vulnerabilities being exploited and, importantly for investors, no evidence that security concerns have affected computer purchases.

The new variant is related to the previous Spectre and Meltdown flaws, Intel said. A potential way to exploit the vulnerability would be to try to access information via code run inside a web browser. Fixes for the original issues should have already closed off this avenue to those trying to gain illicit access, the company said. Nonetheless, Intel has created more code to make machines more safe. In tests, computers may be slowed down by 2 per cent to 8 per cent if the patches are used, Intel said.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Amazon eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office

Amazon eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office

US, China nearing deal to remove US sales ban against ZTE: sources

The lucky 56: Xiaomi IPO to make dozens of workers millionaires

The lucky 56: Xiaomi IPO to make dozens of workers millionaires

Microsoft to share data, tools to speed Chinese AI development

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
4 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls

BP_Najib_220518_73.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's embattled Najib questioned by anti-corruption agency

BP_Mohamed Azmin Ali_220518_115.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia says to review rail project to Singapore, east coast

May 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Moya, Spackman, Cordlife, Tiong Seng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening