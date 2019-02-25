You are here

Home > Technology

Intel says its 5G modem chips will not appear in phones until 2020

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

INTEL Corp executives said on Friday its 5G modem chips will not appear in mobile phones until 2020, raising the possibility its biggest customer, Apple Inc , will be more than a year behind rivals in delivering a device that uses the faster networks.

Sandra Rivera, who oversees Intel's networking chip business, said at a media event in Palo Alto, California, that sample 5G modem chips will be shipped to customers this year but that Intel does not expect consumer "products in the market" until 2020.

Intel has said its 5G modem chip will be available later this year, but it never indicated when it believed products will arrive for consumers. Ms Rivera said non-consumer 5G products, such as networking gear, will appear later this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was unclear whether Intel's timing on modem chips means that Apple will not have an iPhone with 5G capabilities in 2019.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple would not have a 5G iPhone ready until 2020.

Apple executives have held talks with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and MediaTek Inc over 5G modem chips for iPhones to be released this year, but the outcome of those talks is unknown.

Reuters reported on Feb 7 that Apple earlier this year moved its modem engineering efforts into the same division that makes its proprietary processor chips.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Apple remains Intel's only major modem chip customer now, Intel chief executive Bob Swan said the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker plans to pursue other lines of business, such as selling modems to carmakers.

He also said that modems could appear in a range of other devices, such as network gear, alongside Intel's computing chips as 5G networks proliferate. But Intel executives declined to comment on whether Intel would combine its modem and processors into a single chip the way that rivals such as San Diego-based Qualcomm Inc have done.

Mr Swan said Intel did not plan to generate patent licensing revenue from its 5G technology like its Southern California competitor does. REUTERS

Technology

The 'Huawei issue'  hangs over mobile industry's biggest show

Brands boycott YouTube, but they can't quit Google

Warning issued over attacks on key Internet infrastructure

NY governor orders probe into Facebook access to data from other apps

Microsoft workers demand it drop US$480m US Army contract

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams stepping down from board

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
2 OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share
3 UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m
4 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
5 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers

Must Read

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_FBforeign _250219_6.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

F&B industry fears looming 'correction'

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening