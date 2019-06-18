You are here

Home > Technology

Intel unit Mobileye sees self-driving taxis on the roads in 2020

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Jerusalem

INTEL Corp's Mobileye NV unit expects to launch a trial of robo-cabs next year in Israel, the company told Bloomberg News on Sunday.

Intel chief executive officer Bob Swan rode a Mobileye autonomous car through Jerusalem's congestion on Sunday with pedestrians crossing the street and traffic going both ways, on and off ramps and through roundabouts.

"The most impressive thing is just to see how far they have come in each one of the successive drives that I have gone on over the last two years," said Mr Swan, adding that it was his third ride in a self-driving car.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Intel announced last October that Mobileye, along with Volkswagen AG and Champion Motor Group Inc, is working to commercialise a robo-cab service. Mr Swan said on Sunday the plan is to deploy the self-driving ride-hailing service in Israel first, then expand globally. Software development is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Mobileye is a bright spot among Intel's business lines as the company heads for its first annual sales decline in four years.

The chipmaker has said data-centre customers have slowed purchases of server processors as they deal with an inventory overhang, and analysts have expressed concern the company is losing market share.

Mobileye, which Intel purchased for US$15 billion in 2017, was an early pioneer of vision systems that allow vehicles to recognise hazards. The company says it has more systems deployed on the road than its rivals, giving it a headstart in the race towards fully autonomous cars.

Billions of dollars are pouring into the field as carmakers and technology giants battle to be the first to bring driverless cars to the masses and Mobileye sees an opportunity to take a significant portion of what it says is a nearly US$300 billion market. Alphabet Inc's Waymo Llc is among Mobileye's top competitors in the field.

Asked after Sunday's test if he expected to see large numbers of self-driving cars on the road in the next five years, Mr Swan said: "I will say I am more encouraged by what I experienced today than I was a couple of years ago."

Mr Swan also said Intel is launching a 20-week programme to aid early-stage Israel startups working on artificial intelligence and autonomous system technologies. The programme, called Ignite, is part of a strategy to re-invent "what it means to power a world where computing is really pervasive and contributes profoundly to our quality of life," Mr Swan said.

Intel started operations in Israel in 1974 and together with Mobileye now has more than 12,000 people here, making it one of the country's largest employers. Last year, Intel exported US$4 billion worth of products from Israel, and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said in January the company is planning a new US$11 billion plant in Israel.

Ignite will start operations later this year with as many as 15 hardware, software and services companies. Intel plans to expand the programme to additional countries. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
4 Burn not out
5 China's food is only going to get pricier

Must Read

BP_trade_170619_61.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore NODX extends decline in May; posts worst showing in more than 3 years

nodx.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS issues prohibition orders against ex-UBS banker over forged documents

bankfile.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 3 big banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening