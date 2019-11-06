You are here

Home > Technology

Internet less free than it was a decade ago, says report

Pro-democracy group Freedom House says global Internet freedom has declined for 9th consecutive year; China ranked worst abuser of Internet freedom 4th year in a row
Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE Internet is less free than it was a decade ago, and it's getting worse as some governments expand efforts to use social media to manipulate elections and monitor citizens, according to Freedom House, a Washington-based pro-democracy group.

While governments have monitored speech on social media for a long time, advances in artificial intelligence "have opened up new possibilities for automated mass surveillance", said Adrian Shahbaz, Freedom House's research director for technology and democracy. "Advances in AI are driving a booming, unregulated market for social media surveillance."

The report, which was released on Tuesday, included 65 countries, or about 87 per cent of Internet users. Freedom House concluded that global Internet freedom has declined for the ninth consecutive year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The report noted that in much of the world, there are obstacles and perils to using the Internet. More than half of Internet users live in countries where certain political, social, or religious content was blocked online. In addition, 71 per cent of Internet users live in countries where individuals were imprisoned for posting about political, social or religious issues on the internet.

SEE ALSO

Singapore keeps 2nd place for ease of doing business: World Bank

China was ranked the worst abuser of Internet freedom for the fourth consecutive year, reaching what the report called "unprecedented extremes". The country tightened information controls ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown and amid pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, according to the report.

Even in many democratic countries, Internet freedom has declined. Freedom House slightly lowered its score for the US, noting increasing social media monitoring by law enforcement and immigration agencies, including around news gathering and peaceful protests. Freedom House also cited the use of disinformation around political events as an issue in the US.

"The future of Internet freedom rests on our ability to fix social media," said Mr Shahbaz. "Since these are mainly American platforms, the United States must be a leader in promoting transparency and accountability in the digital age. This is the only way to stop the internet from becoming a Trojan horse for tyranny and oppression." BLOOMBERG

Technology

Making the right choices for a new digital payments ecosystem

Singtel, Ninja Logistics fined by privacy watchdog over separate data breaches

Alexa, Google Home or Siri can be hacked using a laser: researchers

Adobe's rosy forecast signals creative growth

IBM: Face recognition tech should be regulated, not banned

Facebook steps up monitoring for Taiwan elections

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
SMART CAPITAL
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

From starting up to scaling up

E-commerce platforms are powering the growth of small businesses

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
ASEAN: A REGION OF OPPORTUNITIES
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

Reframing challenges as opportunities

The region’s 10 member states, vastly different from one another, present both challenges and potential for...

Nov 6, 2019 05:50 AM
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
The SME Magazine (November/December 2019)
Magazines

Staying relevant for the long term

Two local enterprises share their efforts at building sustainable businesses in the face of disruption

Nov 6, 2019 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Job openings in US fall to 18-month low as hiring holds up

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly slumped in September to the lowest level in a year and a half on broad...

Nov 6, 2019 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

US ingenuity can tackle climate threat, fossil energy chief says

[CAPE TOWN] The United States can tackle threats to the climate through technological advances as fossil fuels will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly