You are here

Home > Technology

Irish regulator readies draft decisions in first big tech privacy probes

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 8:28 AM

rk_apps_200220.jpg
Facebook has come under most scrutiny since the new rules came into force in mid-2018 with eight individual probes, plus two into WhatsApp and one into Facebook-owned Instagram.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBLIN] The first draft decisions by Ireland's data privacy regulator on probes into some of the world's biggest technology firms will go for consultation with other EU regulators this year, the lead watchdog for the bloc said on Thursday.

Ireland hosts the European headquarters of a number of US technology firms, making Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) the EU's lead regulator under the General Data Protection Regulation's (GDPR) "One Stop Shop" regime introduced in 2018.

The new rules give regulators the power to impose fines for violations of up to 4 per cent of a company's global revenue or 20 million euros (S$30.7 million), whichever is higher.

In its annual report, the DPC said two of the 21 inquiries it had open into big tech firms by the end of 2019 had moved from the investigative stage to the decision-making phase.

They related to a 2019 investigation into a bug in Twitter's Android app, where some users' protected tweets were made public and a 2018 probe into the transparency of WhatsApp's data sharing with Facebook and its fellow subsidiaries.

SEE ALSO

Samsung set to gain from Apple's virus-triggered operations woes

Facebook has come under most scrutiny since the new rules came into force in mid-2018 with eight individual probes, plus two into WhatsApp and one into Facebook-owned Instagram.

Twitter and Apple are subject to three inquiries each. Google, Verizon Media, Microsoft owned LinkedIn and US digital advertiser Quantcast made up the rest of the cross-border investigations at the end of last year.

The DPC has since launched a second inquiry into Google, relating to its processing of location data, and a first probe into the Match Group Inc's Tinder dating app.

Under GDPR, the DPC must share its draft decision with all concerned EU supervisory authorities and consider their views in its final verdict. Each of the bloc's regulators may be called on for a majority decision if agreement cannot be reached among the relevant member states.

A report last month showed European regulators had imposed just 114 million euros in fines for data breaches since GDPR came into force.

The DPC defended the process, saying there would be little benefit in mass producing decisions only to have them overturned by the courts.

"A new legal framework and one that contemplates very significant penalties is always going to take time to implement correctly," Helen Dixon, the head of the DPC, said in the annual report.

"But have no doubt that intensive work is underway."

REUTERS

Technology

Money FM podcast: Using AI to enable smart cities

Ransomware shuts US gas compressor for 2 days

Samsung set to gain from Apple's virus-triggered operations woes

Internet and social media safety must evolve with the times

Huawei loses legal challenge against US federal purchase ban

Dell sells RSA cyber-security unit for US$2b

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 08:33 AM
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sinks into the red with S$77.7m Q4 loss

SEMBCORP Marine has sunk into the red with a net loss of S$77.7 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019...

Feb 20, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

UK employers offer lowest pay awards since Dec 2018: XpertHR

[LONDON] British employers offered staff the lowest annual pay awards in more than a year during the three months to...

Feb 20, 2020 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on cheap yen, US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher for the second straight day on Thursday helped by a cheaper yen and rallies on...

Feb 20, 2020 08:23 AM
Banking & Finance

New British £20 banknote, featuring artist Turner, enters circulation

[LONDON] A new British banknote featuring a self-portrait by the 19th century painter J.M.W. Turner entered...

Feb 20, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

China's Hubei province reports 108 more coronavirus deaths: official

[BEIJING] The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,112 on Thursday after 108 more people...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly