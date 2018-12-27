You are here

Home > Technology

Israel eyes 5G mobile network auction by mid-2019

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 10:59 PM

[AIRPORT CITY, Israel] Israel's telecoms regulator unveiled plans on Thursday to publish a tender for fifth generation (5G) mobile networks in the first half of 2019, at a time when fierce competition has slashed profitability at local operators.

The Communications Ministry expects the tender in April or May, with the hope frequencies can be allocated by the end of 2019 and 5G can be launched between 2020 and 2023, the ministry's director-general, Netanel Cohen, said.

"If you want to be a strong economy in social technologies, everything will be by the internet and everything depends on 5G," Mr Cohen told Reuters following a news conference.

5G - which is at least 10 times faster than 4G - is necessary to develop health, agriculture and education, as well as "smart" cities and self-driving cars, Mr Cohen said, adding fast communications were a must for the military.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He estimated a 5G network - which would be an additional layer on existing 4G networks - would cost around US$529 million.

The cost, though, may be too steep for operators, which are struggling to remain profitable in a country with 8.9 million people and nine mobile providers.

"We know they don't have money so they can bring in investors," Mr Cohen said, pointing to large global telcos.

He said only the six main mobile operators would be eligible to bid for 5G licences, leaving out the three virtual operators. Since there are only three networks in Israel - owned by Cellcom , Partner Communications and Bezeq unit Pelephone - companies will be encouraged to join forces and bid together.

"If in three years - 2020 to 2023 - companies invest in 5G we will give them back their money for the spectrum," Mr Cohen said.

Mr Cohen's deputy, Ofer Raz-Dror, said Israel's 5G auction will not be like a recent one in Italy, where the country raised US$7.4 billion amid questions about the sustainability of investments for telecom operators facing tougher competition.

Mr Raz-Dror said operators would not be required to deploy 5G in all of the country but would have to move away from 3G and improve 4G networks.

REUTERS

Technology

White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases

Huawei ships record 200 million phones despite US crackdown

Closing the books on tech's mixed year

Ofo plight a warning to China's tech investors

Satellites to safety apps: 10 new uses of technology to help people in 2018

JD.com averts crisis as CEO cleared in rape probe

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
3 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
4 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
5 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Must Read

doc73diz72ybl21md0a8gn5_doc73an294rsypso46k2p3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

China, US trade negotiators to hold talks in Beijing on Jan 7

doc73dj3rs6cpc11se7xi5b_doc73an294rsypso46k2p3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_asia_271218_6.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit worries lifted after release of proposed US tax regulations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening