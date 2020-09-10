You are here

Japan anti-trust regulator accepts Amazon Japan improvement plan

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 3:50 PM

Japan's Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) said on Thursday it has accepted Amazon Japan's plan to improve business practices suspected of violating anti-trust rules.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The unit of Amazon.com was raided by the JFTC in 2018 on suspicion the company demanded that suppliers should shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on the e-commerce company's website.

The unit of Amazon.com was raided by the JFTC in 2018 on suspicion the company demanded that suppliers should shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on the e-commerce company's website.

Amazon Japan's plan includes the return of two billion yen (S$25.8 million) to about 1,400 vendors, the regulator said.

