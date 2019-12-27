You are here

Home > Technology

Japan Display discussing factory sale to Apple, Sharp: Nikkei

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 7:30 AM

nz_jpdisplay_271233.jpg
Japan Display Inc is discussing the sale of its key smartphone screen factory to Apple Inc and Sharp Corp for 70 billion to 80 billion yen (S$988.2 million to S$1.1 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan Display Inc is discussing the sale of its key smartphone screen factory to Apple Inc and Sharp Corp for 70 billion to 80 billion yen (S$988.2 million to S$1.1 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The cash-strapped company had said earlier this month that financial support of US$200 million promised by "a customer", which sources said was Apple, may come in the form of purchasing equipment at the plant.

Those discussions appear to have switched to the sale of the entire factory, the Nikkei said. Japan Display owes Apple more than US$800 million for the US$1.5 billion cost of building the plant four years ago.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology

New internet outages in Iran ahead of commemorations

Singapore-based Sea Ltd outshines Alibaba, JD.com in US stock market

What the smartphone has wrought

Dell to explore buying the rest of Secureworks: sources

ByteDance has no sale plans for TikTok, media report untrue: internal note

Decade in review: What the smartphone has wrought

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 07:33 AM
Transport

Tesla secures 9b yuan loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory

[BENGALURU] Tesla entered into agreements with lenders in China for a secured term loan facility of up to 9 billion...

Dec 27, 2019 06:56 AM
Consumer

Rain keeps UK Boxing Day shoppers at home

[LONDON] UK shoppers sheltered at home on Thursday, with the numbers hitting post-Christmas sales set to drop...

Dec 27, 2019 06:54 AM
Life & Culture

Legendary German tenor Peter Schreier dies aged 84

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German singer and conductor Peter Schreier, widely regarded as one of the leading lyric tenors...

Dec 27, 2019 06:51 AM
Consumer

New Zealand's Metlifecare agrees to NZ$1.49b buyout, says market regulator

[BENGALURU] Metlifecare has agreed to be acquired in a deal that values the retirement village operator at NZ$1.49...

Dec 27, 2019 06:48 AM
Transport

German union vow new Lufthansa strike 'in coming days'

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] A German cabin crew union said on Thursday it would call a fresh strike at Lufthansa "in the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly