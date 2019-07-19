You are here

Home > Technology

Japan has become 'developing country' in AI race: SoftBank

There are virtually no Japanese companies that can be called global number one unicorns, says CEO Masayoshi Son
Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190719_CFSOFTBANK_3839413.jpg
"Japan needs to wake up to this new reality and catch up," says Mr Son at the SoftBank World 2019 event in Tokyo on Thursday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Tokyo

SOFTBANK Group Corp founder and chief executive Masayoshi Son said on Thursday that there is a dearth of investment opportunities in Japan, which he said is lagging in the race to develop artificial intelligence (AI).

"Until recently, Japan was at the technological leading edge. In the most important current technology revolution - artificial intelligence - Japan has become a developing country," Mr Son said at an annual SoftBank event for suppliers and customers.

While SoftBank's US$100 billion Saudi-backed Vision Fund has poured tens of billions of dollars into bets on late-stage tech startups around the world, it has overlooked Japan in favour of countries such as the United States, China and India.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Unfortunately there are virtually no companies that can be called global number one unicorns," Mr Son said of Japan, referring to startups reaching US$1 billion valuations.

Mr Son asked the assembled corporate attendees in Tokyo to raise their hands if their companies have employed 1,000 AI engineers, with none doing so.

With a limited pool of IT engineers in Japan, particularly when English language skills are required, tech firms investing in AI like SoftBank rival Rakuten Inc and flea market app operator Mercari Inc have been looking overseas with India a recruitment focus.

Rakuten will begin mobile services in October, putting it in direct competition with SoftBank's domestic telco, SoftBank Corp. It plans to double the number of IT engineers in Bengaluru over the next year from 550 currently.

Innovation in artificial intelligence has become how Mr Son defines the Vision Fund's investment thesis, whose bets on 82 companies span sectors including ride-hailing, fintech and healthcare.

"Japan needs to wake up to this new reality and catch up," he said.

Underscoring the contrast with his home country, where technology innovation remains dominated by long-established companies, Mr Son brought on stage self-made entrepreneurs from SoftBank portfolio companies.

Speakers included Ritesh Agarwal, 25-year-old founder of Indian hotel chain OYO, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of payment app Paytm parent One97 Communications.

Many of these companies are expanding beyond their original remits, with Paytm, which has grown rapidly by offering QR code payments, moving into insurance and credit, and Singapore-based ride-hailing app Grab offering payments and food delivery.

While SoftBank has served as a gateway into Japan for some of its portfolio companies, its ability to help drive synergies between them is yet to be demonstrated, with this week's conference bringing some of the founders together in Tokyo. REUTERS

Technology

Japan-Korea spat spurs worries of 'never seen before' chip price spike

Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short

How to make innovation work

China's tech giants use Internet to deliver smart health services

Don't fight artificial intelligence, work with it instead

Apple chip supplier’s solid performance shows resilience in trade fight

Editor's Choice

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Must Read

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BT_20190719_CCGIA19_3839408.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins network of innovation hubs

BT_20190719_STROLLS19_3839483.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTU, Rolls-Royce to deepen ties in Phase 2 of corporate lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly