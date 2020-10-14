You are here

Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 2:55 PM

A Japanese supercomputer showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months.
[TOKYO] A Japanese supercomputer showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months.

The finding suggests that the use of humidifiers may help limit...

